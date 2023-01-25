G.Skill Ripjaws S5 64GB DDR5-5200/GTX 970/Ryzen 1600

Paypal F&F preferred or make up the difference.



G.Skill Ripjaws S5 64GB (2 x 32GB) DDR5-5200 - F5-5200J3636D32GX2-RS5K - $175 shipped



OCs to 5600mhz with a breeze at CL40, nothing spectacular but a good working 64gb kit. Never tried for higher. YMMV depending on chipset. I used on AMD.







PNY GTX 970 (blower) - Clean - repasted and dust free. $40 shipped



Ryzen R5 1600 CPU “AE” Summit Ridge model $30 shipped





Heatware under SLK.