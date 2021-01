G.SKILL DDR4 3200MHZ CL 14 VS G.SKILL DDR4 3600MHZ CL 14

I have an AMD Ryzen 3700x CPU on an ASUS TUF GAMING 570X WIFI Motherboard and want to know which RAM will work best between these G.SKILL TRIDENT Z NEO DDR4 3200MHZ CL 14 Timing 14-14-14-34 1.35v or G.SKILL TRIDENT Z NEO DDR4 3600MHZ CL 14 Timing 14-15-15-35 1.45v. Can anyone help me with the the price doesn't matter. I also have 2 AMD RX5600XT Graphics Cards in MGPU mode.



Total build Ryzen 7 3700x (2) Radeon 5600xt, Asus Tuf Gaming X570 Wifi Motherboard (1) Sabrent Rocket 500GB PCIE 4.0 NVME, (1) Sabrent Rocket 1TB PCIE 4.0 NVME

Just need to be sure which Ram will perform better?