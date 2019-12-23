G.SKILL Announces New Ultra Low-Latency DDR4 32GB-Module Kits

    CL14-18-18-38.

    "Optimized to extract every bit of memory performance out of the latest 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen Threadripper platform, G.SKILL is also bringing the low-latency DDR4-3200 CL14-18-18-38 256 GB (32GBx8) specification to the AMD-compatible Trident Z Neo series. In the following screenshot, this high-efficient kit is validated with the latest AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X processor on the ASUS ROG ZENITH II EXTREME motherboard.

    Under the Trident Z Neo series, this new DDR4 memory specification will also be brought onto the AMD X570 platform in kit capacities of 128 GB (32GBx4) and 64 GB (32GBx2). In the screenshot below, the DDR4-3200 CL14-18-18-38 128 GB (32GBx4) memory kit is validated with the AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor and the ASUS PRIME X570-P motherboard."

    https://www.techpowerup.com/262342/g-skill-announces-new-ultra-low-latency-ddr4-32gb-module-kits
     
    Damn! Been waiting for something like this, bet they will not be cheap but 64Gb is right where I'd want to be for a 3 series build. TR3 128Gb build would be amazing too..
     
