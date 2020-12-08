G Skill 256G (8x32gb) 3600 Kit for 3990x

G-Skill is advertising there F4-3600C18Q2-256GVK RAM kit.

Is it even possible to as high as 3600 Mhz on the threadripper 3000 series.



I have a ROG Zenith II Extreme with a 3990x

I know that I can use 128G with four slots at 3200 or eight slots with 2666 and should have no problems.



But 3600 (CL16-18-18-38) with eight slots each 32G sound ridiculous and they somewhat say this should work stable (maybe even with just a xmp profile).

Is this just marketing bullshit or has anybody tried something like this?



I know 256G is crazy but I have to know if this is a think now or not, not just a 1% of board's with 1% of cpu's marketing bs...