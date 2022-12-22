Fx 4300 really is slow

Run a geekbench benchmark and check if your system has regressed in performance. FX-4300 should get around 570/1600. Make sure you still get that. I see that people that can keep it boosting to its standard 4GHz get 600+/1800. Try to achieve that.



I ran geekbench on my Atom z8350 which is hilarious to some, but I managed to get 5-10% more performance out of it after changing some bios settings I couldn't figure out if they did anything. Sometimes disabling something results in more performance.



Also, you might find that running an older feature version of win10 runs smoother than the current ones. I'm on Win10 LTSC 2019 and I set windows update group policy to "Target Version = 1809" which keeps me on that feature update. Nice and lean. Disable all the bloat with "windows powertool". You'll still get tons of security updates. Just not the extra crap.



Get an SSD with good QD1 random read/write performance. I couldn't care less about 3000 or 6000 MB/s when some of the PCIEx4 nvme drives struggle to get over 50MB/s in random read QD1. I'd rather use a SATA3 drive with better random reads than a modern cheap nvme with crap random performance. (I'm not saying nvme is slower, I'm saying a high quality sata drive can win over some nvme drives in benchmarks that really matter for normal workstation usage). In my Ryzen 5500 build I'm using a WD SN810 256GB drive that I got for 20USD. I run it at PCIe3x and can still enjoy that nice QD1 performance.