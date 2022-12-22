Fx 4300 really is a turd

Nothing earth shattering here...just stupid venting...



I have a couple fx systems lying around for some dumb reason...probably because they were free.



I have a fx 8320 and then an fx 4300. It truly is amazing how big of a turd the fx 4300 is. Even with an SSD it is laggy with just every day tasks...like turning on. For booting and loading chrome the 8320 isnt noticeably crappier than my 5950x.



I'd replace the fx4300 but $35 on Ebay is probably overpriced for a fx 8320.