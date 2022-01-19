FX 4100 system to have its guts replaced, looking to finally take the upgrade plunge

My trusty old FX 4100 system that has been running at 4.4 GHz ever since I built it 11 years ago, is showing its rather ancient age, and I'd like to retire it sooner, rather than later.



This isn't my main PC, since that one should be fine for a while (Ryzen 5 2600X, RX 580).



The current specs are:



AMD FX-4100 running at 4.4 GHz

16 GB DDR3 1600 RAM (AMD brand)

GeForce GTX 960





I'm not looking for a high power system, but wouldn't mind using it for some moderate gaming here and there. Basically, everything would still be done in 1920 x 1080, with most detail turned up a bit.



To be honest, I really wouldn't have minded looking at a very early Ryzen system, but I would rather it be seamlessly compatible with Windows 11 (yes, I know about the trick for unsupported CPU's, but would rather avoid doing this).



I was looking at a Ryzen 3 3100 + B450 motherboard + 16 GB DDR4 3200 combo, and was wondering how much of a difference it would make if I keep my current video card.



I know there are better bang / buck margins out there, but the fact remains that CPU's are still in short supply.