FW900 killer? Panasonic plasma monitor 42PF50U

Blanking intervals was invented for analog televisions, as a waiting interval to wait for an electron gun beam to move back to the beginning (of next horizontal scanline, or of next vertical refresh)

No drawbacks, just that the picture may disappear if you reduce blanking too much. Just keep reducing porches / sync until picture destabilizes or disappears, then back off a bit. Voila!Blanking are too huge these days. It's a legacy of 1940's analog televisions to have blanking intervals as big as they still are today. NTSC was invented in 1941, which was roughly 483 visible scanlines out of 525 scanlines total -- 8% of bandwidth used up in blanking. Blanking intervals are big enough to drive a truck through!. Digital displays don't really need that as much, it is more of a waiting time to allow digital electronics to nearly instantly go back to the beginning (of a row for horizontal scan, or top of screen for vertical scan). Today, why do we need to waste 8% of dotclock bandwidth to blanking intervals today, when we don't need to anymore!??!!?! It's an obsolete carryover from analog days. Reduced Blanking works on most modern displays. Instead, put the bandwidth to use by speeding up your Hz by a few extra refreshes per second without going over a dotclock limit. Problem is, many manufacturers have different tolerances, some go out of sync fast (and some keeps synchronized even all the way to nearly-zero blanking!). Sometimes you have to use manually entered values that are bigger than Reduced Blanking, but smaller than Automatic (e.g. GTF General Timing Formula) So to make sure video cards work on all displays, drivers use big blanking intervals huge enough to drive a truck through, sometimes it's the same percentage of bandwidth waste as 1940's TV's!!! An old carryover. Reduced Blanking should have zero effect on the picture, provided your display's electronics isn't as slow as a 1940's TV