FV43U or QN90A / QN90B?

Lots of PC gaming (no consoles) Lots of reading and writing Some movie watching Some photo editing

No brightness flicker in VRR (g-sync).No brightness flicker in HDR. I found one user's post claiming QN90A has HDR flicker.No brightness flicker in VRR + HDR combined.

Text clarity.

No perceptible mouse input lag increase compared to my 27" IPS gaming monitor, because I hate that feeling. Reviews say FV43U has 5.5ms MORE lag than QN90A at max refresh and 11ms MORE than QN90A at 60Hz. I only care if there is an appreciable difference above 75 fps still, because I don't play below 75 anyway.

Ability to QUICKLY, temporarily switch to a less saturated natural look that's "close enough" for non professional hobbyist photo editing/viewing in applications that are not ICC-profile aware. I could use ICC aware applications only for photos but that would require purchasing a colorimeter to create the ICC profiles with. So I always just eyeball the color settings in the OSD. With my current monitor, a PG279Q, one setting fits all as it's an sRGB motitor so I don't have to adjust each color individually every time I switch between gaming and photo editing. I don't want to start now!I've read that the QN90A does not have an sRGB mode. I'm not sure if QN90B would have one either, probably not being a TV, but if you can get it looking natural QUICKLY in some other way that's fine too.

Deep blacks across the entire panel. Coming from IPS, I want good blacks. It won't feel like much of an upgrade if the local dimming sucks and the panel itself can't keep the backlight from shining through turning black into grey. That's where I think the QN90 might have the advantage because better local dimming (I think). Its FALD in game mode performs worse than it does outside of game mode though according to RTINGS' reviews. In game mode, blacks are raised toward grey, the dimming zones are larger, and they respond slower. But is it still better than FV43U's dimming? I may well be, I have no idea.

One user reported burn-in issues on the QN90A. Having no burn-in is one of the main reasons for buying LCD over OLED in the first place. I've read no reports of burn-in on the FV43U.

I believe the QN90A in game mode without VRR enabled, e.g. when playing a game that requires 60Hz v-sync, goes from 960Hz PWM backlight strobing to 120Hz which would then obviously cause double images in those games. Can anyone confirm this? Can it be fixed with an OSD setting?

No distracting ABL during desktop usage/gaming.

QN90A doesn't allow chroma 4:4:4 at 1440p 120Hz, which would of course affect text in games not running in 4k. Does that apply to custom UW resolutions too though? 3440x1440, 3840x1440 and 3840x1600. FV43U does not have this issue because it's a monitor.

Using a TV as a monitor. Practical issues? Lots of little things probably?

Ghosting/smearing, but I believe QN90A and FV43U are very similar in that regard.Are they really though?

FV43U 's contrast in the corners is 1000:1 - 1200:1. That's IPS level numbers.It gets yellow and darker toward the corners. Does the QN90A / QN90B do much better?

FV43U: Enabling local dimming locks you out of brightness control. So, no local dimming then or it'll burn your eyeballs out?

FV43U: Slow signal switching e.g. when alt-tabbing in and out of games. I do a lot of that. Fixed in firmware by now, or not?

If you've used a QN90A and the FV43U, how do they compare?My use case:The 50" QN90A costs the same as an FV43U but would be a bit much for this room. It could in theory be done if I shorten my desk and move it off the wall an uncomfortable amount, losing valueable space in the room. I'd have to buy blackout curtains and get glasses to wear at the PC all day due to the increased viewing distance the 50" would require over the more manageable 43" FV43U. So the QN90A would have to be considerably better than an FV43U for it to be worth all that.This year's QN90B 43" is also an option though. Unlike the 2021 43" model it supports 144Hz on PC and VRR. It's priced much higher than the FV43U so here again the question arises whether the panel is that much better, to make the extra €550 worth spending.The following aspects to a monitor are more important to me than they may be to others:Other concerns:Pricing in my part of the world:43" FV43U €95050" QN90A €95043" QN90B: €1500I believe these 3 are the only real options in terms of large PC monitors without going ultrawide. An UW that's physically tall enough for immersion from a little further back does not exist. Not in terms of raw resolution either. I need height for reading and pinball sims that work best with a vertical view rather than a horizontal one. And due to their curve, you can't use an UW in portrait orientation. There aren't many large 16:9 monitors.