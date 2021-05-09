“Future proof” cable modem

Hi,
I finally got 1gig cable and I want to purchase my modem. I’d like to buy one that will last me another speed upgrade cycle whenever that may come.
ive been looking at two options
1) Modems with multiple 1gb ports (MB8200) that can LA in the future
2) Modems with a 2.5G port

In which direction you guys feel the service providers will go? LA or straight to 2.5G ? Which is the safer bet?

thanks
 
Get one with the 2.5 Gb port. WAN Link aggregation was a stop-gap that few consumer-level routers even supported AFAICT, and I expect will probably be dropped in the future.
 
I would check out the Arris S33. This is the first modem out of Arris since they were acquired by Commscope. Small form factor, broadcom chips, and has a 2.5G port. I have one and it has been extremely reliable.
 
did you finally sit on what one you wanted? I am in the same situation... I am looking at
Motorola - MB8611 - $150
NetGear - CM2000 - $199
 
I've had the Motorola MB8611 for a while now and it's been very reliable. No issues whatsoever. Due to the 2.5Gb port I get around 1300MBps with Comcast gigabit if I plug it directly into the 2.5Gb port on my motherboard.
 
