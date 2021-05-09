“Future proof” cable modem

Hi,

I finally got 1gig cable and I want to purchase my modem. I’d like to buy one that will last me another speed upgrade cycle whenever that may come.

ive been looking at two options

1) Modems with multiple 1gb ports (MB8200) that can LA in the future

2) Modems with a 2.5G port



In which direction you guys feel the service providers will go? LA or straight to 2.5G ? Which is the safer bet?



thanks