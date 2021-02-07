Future of Blu-Ray vs Streaming?

I stopped collecting BRs and stopped using my entertainment PC a while back because of how convenient all the streaming and saving of movies on the DVR was. I’ve gotten pretty annoyed with my new TV service deciding to only keep recordings for 90 days. Lately I’ve also gotten annoyed at certain movies not even being available. So going back to having a media PC is back on my mind.



You guys think it’s worth collecting media again or is externally recording movies on a media PC and backing up on a NAS the better option?