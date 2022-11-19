Fusion shows a blank motherboard...

Do anyone have fix for this problem that some of us still have ?Installing Fusion and Controle center or just fusion gives me this screen when i open the software...I got a 3080 TI OC extreme auros card.There once was a workaround with setting the pc to sleep and wake it up while fusion was running.But eventualy it would reset back to default rainbow mode...I had it working once with this method but after a week it was reset again.