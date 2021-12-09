Fusion reactor actually put out more energy than it consumed for the first time ever

Lakados

https://www.extremetech.com/extreme...ment-reaches-vital-power-generation-milestone

It's a pretty big deal actually, sets an important milestone for the technology.

This part is from paywalled articles so trying to find non paywalled sources.

1.9 Mj was required to start the reaction
Once the reaction was started it only required 200 Kj to maintain, that 200kj reaction is what was producing the 1.3Mj of output.
 
pendragon1

1.9 Mj in for 1.3Mj out? i dont get it but "go fusion!" as it will make more sense than any "green" energy.
 
Krenum

Exciting indeed.

I think we should also focus on energy storage technology, imagine having the technology to store power from lightning!
 
[Spectre]

pendragon1 said:
1.9 Mj in for 1.3Mj out? i dont get it but "go fusion!" as it will make more sense than any "green" energy.
And the resources required to build that experimental reactor are insane. A step forward this is....but a small one to be sure.
 
Lakados

pendragon1 said:
1.9 Mj in for 1.3Mj out? i dont get it but "go fusion!" as it will make more sense than any "green" energy.
Most of that 1.9 was the initial start up, to initiate fusion, but nice it was going output was significantly higher than input.

From other articles the continued reaction was consuming 200kj, that 200kj was producing the 1.3Mj output.
Sadly those articles are paywalls, trying to find non paywalled ones.
 
Krenum

Lakados said:
Most of that 1.9 was the initial start up, to initiate fusion, but nice it was going output was significantly higher than input.
This is a misleading article. If it used 1.9 to make it work and only output 1.3, it wasn't successful in terms of production, unless it continued to produce and outpaced its initial start up usage...
 
[Spectre]

Lakados said:
Yeah it will be commercially viable in another 50 I am sure.
N

Krenum said:
This is a misleading article. If it used 1.9 to make it work and only output 1.3, it wasn't successful in terms of production, unless it continued to produce and outpaced its initial start up usage...
Theoretically, if the reaction continued, it would quickly outpace the input...but they're not at that stage yet.
 
Zarathustra[H]

pendragon1 said:
1.9 Mj in for 1.3Mj out? i dont get it but "go fusion!" as it will make more sense than any "green" energy.
I think the claim here is that the 1.9MJ is a one time startup cost, and after that it produces a much greater amount of energy than it uses, so you would have a break even uptime.
 
Zarathustra[H]

Nobu said:
Theoretically, if the reaction continued, it would quickly outpace the input...but they're not at that stage yet.
There's a reactor being built in Devens Mass that is planned to hit that goal in 2025.

I think these guys were just trying to make headlines to claim that they were "first", but to me the real first will be when a sustained reaction actually creates a real more output than input, not a "projected if it had kept running" figure.
 
