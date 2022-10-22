[FURTHER PRICE DROP] FS: Asus TUF 4090 OC - BNIB, EVGA 3060Ti

I have the list of hardware below available. Condition of all of it is excellent perfect working order from a clean non-smoking home. Payment is accepted via Paypal F&F (G&S if you pay fee), price listed is shipped via my choice of carriers, insured, slowest speed. The speed is upgradable at your expense. I only ship to the continental United States. I am based in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex and will meet locally at my choice of location within a 10 mile radius of my home in the North Dallas area. You must have at least as equally strong heatware as I do, my heatware is under the name rewted. I am 2FA enabled. I will not ship first. No hardware was ever overclocked beyond any factory OC or mined with, ever. I am not a miner. I have original box for the 3060Ti. Pictures of gear available by request. DM with questions or offers, be reasonable with either.



I had the (dumb) luck of snagging 2x 4090's in the same day and ended up using the Suprim Liquid that I wanted more than the TUF, so the one I got from another [H] member here is back up for sale at a loss to me.



No trades at this time. And no shipping to forwarders aka scam central, do not inquire about it as it will not happen under any circumstances. Shipping to paypal verified addresses only within the lower 48 United States ONLY.



Intel 12400F - $135 shipped [SOLD]

EVGA 3060Ti FTW3 - SKU 08G-P5-3667-KL - $300 shipped

Valve Steam Deck 512 GB - $500 shipped [SOLD]

Asus TUF RTX 4090 OC - $2100 shipped