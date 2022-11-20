Further Big Price Cut on AM5 at Newegg, Amazon, B&H Photo, and probably others 7950x @ $550-$555 and 7900x @ $474

VideoCardz had posted that AM5 had been dropped in price over at some European retailers / e-tailers and now both Newegg and Amazon have followed suit.

7950x is down to $549.99 at Amazon (but backordered till December 6 or so) and is $574.00 - $20 promo code at Newegg (but also backorder till 11/29 as of this edit)

7900x is now $473.99

7700x is now $348.99 and

7600x is now $248.99

BUT, this sale comes at the tradeoff of losing most of Newegg's Asus X670e motherboard combo offers or wholly in place of Amazon's Asus X670e motherboard combos. Both companies were offering in the range of $100-ish combos with some Asus X670e boards. So, yeah, motherboard gouging is still a factor.

Then again, if you don't live near a Microcenter and are becoming concerned from early rumors that the 7900 and 7950 won't be offered with 3D variants any time soon, then this might be the offer to motivate a purchase.

EDIT TO ADD that B&H Photo has now also dropped prices on AM5 and the Asus motherboard combo deals now seem to only reflect the "savings" for the discount on the processor rather than a deal for both processor and board. With this extra store cutting prices I would presume that others likely will as well.

SECOND EDIT - 1) Best Buy has a 7950x deal on and off; 2) Newegg and Amazon prices for 7950x updated; 3) Newegg seems to have mostly fully ended ASUS MB combos with the 7950x and is ending them fast for the 7900x.
 
hopefully this price drop will stay in place longer-term, as obviously these are having trouble selling. It seems like the pricing is set at 50 or 25 over the expected prices non-X SKUs.
 
mjoeTW said:
hopefully this price drop will stay in place longer-term, as obviously these are having trouble selling. It seems like the pricing is set at 50 or 25 over the expected prices non-X SKUs.
That's what I'm thinking. AM5 must not be doing too hot now that they have serious competition back from Intel.
 
well I couldn't give less of a toss about x670e MBs... unfortunately B650 MBs still look kind of pricey for my tastes.
 
I've seen Intel 13900k as cheaply as $600 on deals recently... This is a good start from amd, but I'm still planning on going Intel now.
 
AMD has considerable headwind right now compared to this time two years ago when people were fighting over Zen3 CPU's like a drinking fountain after crossing the Sahara: PC component sales overall are down, Intel Raptor Lake is very strong and pairs with cheap older motherboards and DDR4, and CPU's in general continue a slow slide of diminishing returns at least for programs that gamers/enthusiasts are concerned with- "GPU's are the new CPU's" and Cinebench is a mostly conversation piece.

I'm sure AM5's second act will be stronger and more compelling in price-perf, they'll ride this out.
 
DPI said:
AMD has considerable headwind right now compared to this time two years ago when people were fighting over Zen3 CPU's like a drinking fountain after crossing the Sahara: PC component sales overall are down, Intel Raptor Lake is very strong and pairs with cheap older motherboards and DDR4, and CPU's in general continue a slow slide of diminishing returns at least for programs that gamers/enthusiasts are concerned with- "GPU's are the new CPU's" and Cinebench is a mostly conversation piece.

I'm sure AM5's second act will be stronger and more compelling in price-perf, they'll ride this out.
I personally think the last 3 to 4 years of GPU/CPU releases are well equipped to take on current gen games, and I believe that to be a bit of a stopping force for current sales too.
Intense resource hungry games that almost REQUIRE the new lineup of GPU/CPU's to run properly just aren't popping up fast enough for the market to shift.

Other than just splurging for the hell of it, what reason would be big enough for the average gamer to upgrade their rigs if they're running all current games just fine?
 
Eshelmen said:
I personally think the last 3 to 4 years of GPU/CPU releases are well equipped to take on current gen games, and I believe that to be a bit of a stopping force for current sales too.
Intense resource hungry games that almost REQUIRE the new lineup of GPU/CPU's to run properly just aren't popping up fast enough for the market to shift.

Other than just splurging for the hell of it, what reason would be big enough for the average gamer to upgrade their rigs if they're running all current games just fine?
Absolutely, my gtx970 is still "good enough" for modern games as long as I have some level of restraint for detail levels. Played through Far Cry 6 just fine not at ultra settings or anything close but I'm a realist and am not expecting to do so, the games that have the "but can it run Crysis?" mentality are far and few between as long as you don't feel the need to have super high graphics settings you're good to go. That said, still looking for an upgrade I'm just not willing to pay the "Well inflation has made things cost more..." premium, I could get a generational improvement for relatively cheap right now, but I still maybe want to position myself for a little more.
 
I can't believe Newegg is undercutting Microcenter so heavily on the 7950x. That is usually the opposite situation.
 
vegeta535 said:
Remember you getting a pretty decent DDR5 kit at MC. I took lazy to do the math on which is better.
That is why my original post stated: "Then again, if you don't live near a Microcenter and are becoming concerned from early rumors that the 7900 and 7950 won't be offered with 3D variants any time soon, then this might be the offer to motivate a purchase." For me, the closest Microcenter is a roundtrip of about 1,200 miles. We all know that at the end of the day Microcenter is normally THE place in the US to get CPUs, but many consumers don't have that option.
 
If you have an amazon rewards card, makes it the same price pretty much as getting it from Microcenter. I hit up MC live chat to see if they would price match, but they stated they won't considering the recent price change. Makes sense though. But quick maths...$150 for the ram, $50 motherboard bundle. So 200 bucks off for microcenter. Looking at buying a X670e-a rog strix board, which is $420, and the cpu, $574 (7950x). Roughly equates to $50 in cash back on my amazon card. Plus $125 cheaper since MC won't price match (almost cost of the free ram). So ends up being $25 more, but saves me a long trip and gas as MC is 2 hours away. Plus can return on amazon till January 31st since it's holiday shopping season.

Man, wish MC price matched it, and offered the deal, would be worth driving down if that's the case. But not worth without a match, as it'll cost me more considering gas.....bah.
 
Brackle said:
Think I will still hold out to see what the 7000x3d's CPU's look like for gaming performance first. If's its as big of boost like the 5800x3d, might be a good path to go.
My gameplan, as well. Except in my case I bought an AM5 rig (7950X / ASUS GENE X670E) knowing I will move the 7950X to upgrading my son's box if X3D is, once again, more compelling.

I've been building PCs for over 20 years and if you told me I would have rid my house of Intel for AMD/Apple silicon almost completely in 2022 I would say you are crazy. It's not just PCs, either...even my NAS uses an embedded Ryzen CPU.
 
Newegg has the 7950X for $554 after $20 off Promo Code BFFDAY246

They also have Corsair H150i Elite LCD for $220 which is a crazy good price with no rebates (never seen it below $260).

Also, has anyone seen any signs of that Zip 20% off Promo from Newegg this year?
 

Centauri said:
I'm not sure what's up with all the hubub about AM5's cost of entry as a platform. This is admittedly high-end, but it's kind of my point;

Ryzen 9 7950X = $550
A very nice mATX B650 = $150
32GBs of G.Skill DDR5-6000 = 168

$870...
I'm a big AMD fanboy these days, but I can go buy a 13600K for $280 at MicroCenter along with a cheaper Z690 board that is DDR4 and re-use my son's DDR4 from his 5950X rig - blammo $450 mega upgrade. Doesn't mean I would personally do it - I believe in the "investment" in AM5 being worth it for future CPUs.

$280 13600K
https://www.microcenter.com/product...ga-1700-boxed-processor-heatsink-not-included

$170 Z690 mATX
https://www.microcenter.com/product...rime-ddr4-intel-lga-1700-microatx-motherboard
 
sk3tch said:
I'm a big AMD fanboy these days, but I can go buy a 13600K for $280 at MicroCenter along with a cheaper Z690 board that is DDR4 and re-use my son's DDR4 from his 5950X rig - blammo $450 mega upgrade. Doesn't mean I would personally do it - I believe in the "investment" in AM5 being worth it for future CPUs.

$280 13600K
https://www.microcenter.com/product...ga-1700-boxed-processor-heatsink-not-included

$170 Z690 mATX
https://www.microcenter.com/product...rime-ddr4-intel-lga-1700-microatx-motherboard
Hmmm. Weird comparison. In which case, sub in a $340 7700X to my build. $660~ with 32GBs of RAM.

Like I said, I don't get it.
 
Centauri said:
I'm not sure what's up with all the hubub about AM5's cost of entry as a platform. This is admittedly high-end, but it's kind of my point;

Ryzen 9 7950X = $550
.....

$870...
7950x apparently sold well for what they are and I am not sure complained about their cost and their platform cost, they are expensive-enthusiast workstation build. People would even find going on a mATX B650 going too low for it.

It is for everything else, where the pricing versus AM4 or even RocketLake become less obvious, would it be game with a 5600x-5800x3d or productivity upgrading or getting a 5950x or 13600-13700k platform versus the 7700-7900x

And I feel there is a reason the motherboard is back order, is that the usual pricing or some Black Friday only deal (that was not what people were talking about)?

Pricing are moving fast to meet people and obviously by that point the older complain about price will be outdated.
 
sk3tch said:
I'm a big AMD fanboy these days, but I can go buy a 13600K for $280 at MicroCenter along with a cheaper Z690 board that is DDR4 and re-use my son's DDR4 from his 5950X rig - blammo $450 mega upgrade. Doesn't mean I would personally do it - I believe in the "investment" in AM5 being worth it for future CPUs.

$280 13600K
https://www.microcenter.com/product...ga-1700-boxed-processor-heatsink-not-included

$170 Z690 mATX
https://www.microcenter.com/product...rime-ddr4-intel-lga-1700-microatx-motherboard
Or just buy a 5800x3d for $329 and have faster performance than a 13600k and save money.
 
sfsuphysics said:
Absolutely, my gtx970 is still "good enough" for modern games as long as I have some level of restraint for detail levels. Played through Far Cry 6 just fine not at ultra settings or anything close but I'm a realist and am not expecting to do so, the games that have the "but can it run Crysis?" mentality are far and few between as long as you don't feel the need to have super high graphics settings you're good to go. That said, still looking for an upgrade I'm just not willing to pay the "Well inflation has made things cost more..." premium, I could get a generational improvement for relatively cheap right now, but I still maybe want to position myself for a little more.
it's funny. . . that card was panned for the whole available memory issue. I still used mine in my main gaming rig until about march this year. Just turn down the detail and everything ran fine. Only reason I really needed to upgrade was for VR / 4k resolutions. If a person is on 1080p they don't really need much at all.
 
Brackle said:
Or just buy a 5800x3d for $329 and have faster performance than a 13600k and save money.
13600K is slightly better for gaming and way better for productivity.

Centauri said:
Hmmm. Weird comparison. In which case, sub in a $340 7700X to my build. $660~ with 32GBs of RAM.

Like I said, I don't get it.
Still cheaper for the better CPU with my option.
 
sk3tch said:
13600K is slightly better for gaming and way better for productivity.



Still cheaper for the better CPU with my option.
I bleed AMD, but I'll fully admit that I didn't know how compelling the 13600 was until I just looked it up. It's gonna cannibalize both Intel's and AMD's higher ASP models.
 
Centauri said:
I bleed AMD, but I'll fully admit that I didn't know how compelling the 13600 was until I just looked it up. It's gonna cannibalize both Intel's and AMD's higher ASP models.
Yeah Intel really brought it. But it’s thanks to AMD!
 
I picked up a 7950X, but I am curious about coolers.

What's the better option for peak performance + relatively quiet operation; the b-quiet loop 2 360mm or just stick with the Noctua Dh15 Black?

Is there a better silent, high performance aio liquid cooler than the bquiet for the AM5?
 
amd4life said:
I picked up a 7950X, but I am curious about coolers.

What's the better option for peak performance + relatively quiet operation; the b-quiet loop 2 360mm or just stick with the Noctua Dh15 Black?

Is there a better silent, high performance aio liquid cooler than the bquiet for the AM5?
Unless you are going sub zero. Most liquid coolers will perform the same on am5. Get what you can reasonably afford. It's going to hit 95c no matter what if you are hammering it at 100%. If you are doing light tasks using curve optimizer with a negative offset will help some.
 
Brackle said:
From what Techpowerup shows, the 5800x3d is around 5% slower at 1080p, and 1% slower at 4k with a 4090 compared to a 13900k. The 13600k is slower then a 13900k

https://www.techpowerup.com/review/rtx-4090-53-games-core-i9-13900k-vs-ryzen-7-5800x3d/

Not saying a 13600k is a bad pickup. Just the 5800x3d would be the better overall upgrade.
Oh, I guess if you're saying from an existing platform you can spend $329 (mythical, but let's go with it - most are at $400) to get a 5800X3D. I see.

Otherwise, Techpowerup themselves literally titles the 13600K review "Best Gaming CPU" - the crown is long gone from the 5800X3D with Intel's new offerings.

https://www.techpowerup.com/review/intel-core-i5-13600k/

One could argue the $450 (actually $430 with the $20 combo discount at MicroCenter) is worth it for the far better productivity performance with the 13600K. It's $30-$50 extra over a 5800X3D (real prices) or $100-$120 extra with the price cut that no one adheres to except AMD.com who is sold out constantly.
 
sk3tch said:
I'm a big AMD fanboy these days, but I can go buy a 13600K for $280 at MicroCenter along with a cheaper Z690 board that is DDR4 and re-use my son's DDR4 from his 5950X rig - blammo $450 mega upgrade. Doesn't mean I would personally do it - I believe in the "investment" in AM5 being worth it for future CPUs.

$280 13600K
https://www.microcenter.com/product...ga-1700-boxed-processor-heatsink-not-included

$170 Z690 mATX
https://www.microcenter.com/product...rime-ddr4-intel-lga-1700-microatx-motherboard
If you're quoting Micro Center prices, why not the $350 12700K + Z690-PLUS D4 bundle? $100 cheaper, higher-end mobo, not that much farther behind in gaming in practice.
https://www.microcenter.com/product...s-tuf-gaming-wifi-ddr4,-cpu-motherboard-combo

If the case can't fit a full-size ATX mobo, that may be reason to take your approach.

Also, while you can carry the DDR4 over, you probably can't carry over your CPU cooler unless you have LGA1700 mounting hardware, so budget for that too - perhaps one of those contact frames as well, to get around the IHS bending problem.
 
Brackle said:
From what Techpowerup shows, the 5800x3d is around 5% slower at 1080p, and 1% slower at 4k with a 4090 compared to a 13900k. The 13600k is slower then a 13900k

https://www.techpowerup.com/review/rtx-4090-53-games-core-i9-13900k-vs-ryzen-7-5800x3d/

Not saying a 13600k is a bad pickup. Just the 5800x3d would be the better overall upgrade.
Great review. Makes you wonder why other reviewers are reporting such a lead for the 13900k, is someone fudging the numbers for intel?
 
NamelessPFG said:
If you're quoting Micro Center prices, why not the $350 12700K + Z690-PLUS D4 bundle? $100 cheaper, higher-end mobo, not that much farther behind in gaming in practice.
https://www.microcenter.com/product...s-tuf-gaming-wifi-ddr4,-cpu-motherboard-combo

If the case can't fit a full-size ATX mobo, that may be reason to take your approach.

Also, while you can carry the DDR4 over, you probably can't carry over your CPU cooler unless you have LGA1700 mounting hardware, so budget for that too - perhaps one of those contact frames as well, to get around the IHS bending problem.
Bought this deal for my upgrade from 5820K/X99. Works fine and the Kraken mount for 1700 was like $5. Solid MB with decent feature set. Plug and play with XMP OC profiles something my X99 had trouble with.
 
