Further Big Price Cut on AM5 at Newegg, Amazon, B&H Photo, and probably others 7950x @ $550-$555 and 7900x @ $474

VideoCardz had posted that AM5 had been dropped in price over at some European retailers / e-tailers and now both Newegg and Amazon have followed suit.



7950x is down to $549.99 at Amazon (but backordered till December 6 or so) and is $574.00 - $20 promo code at Newegg (but also backorder till 11/29 as of this edit)



7900x is now $473.99



7700x is now $348.99 and



7600x is now $248.99



BUT , this sale comes at the tradeoff of losing most of Newegg's Asus X670e motherboard combo offers or wholly in place of Amazon's Asus X670e motherboard combos. Both companies were offering in the range of $100-ish combos with some Asus X670e boards. So, yeah, motherboard gouging is still a factor.



Then again, if you don't live near a Microcenter and are becoming concerned from early rumors that the 7900 and 7950 won't be offered with 3D variants any time soon, then this might be the offer to motivate a purchase.



EDIT TO ADD that B&H Photo has now also dropped prices on AM5 and the Asus motherboard combo deals now seem to only reflect the "savings" for the discount on the processor rather than a deal for both processor and board. With this extra store cutting prices I would presume that others likely will as well.



SECOND EDIT - 1) Best Buy has a 7950x deal on and off; 2) Newegg and Amazon prices for 7950x updated; 3) Newegg seems to have mostly fully ended ASUS MB combos with the 7950x and is ending them fast for the 7900x.