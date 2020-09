Has anyone used both of these on the same system? Can't find anywhere that does consistent reviews that has tested both. They are both roughly the same price, and going to be used with a 10700k or 10850k. I went with two dimms so ram clearance won't be an issue. Probably going to get a be quiet pure base 500dx so leaning towards the Dark Rock to match brand and for aesthetics. But the Scythe is still a consideration if it performs decently better.