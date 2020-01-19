Fully Decked out and accessorized 16" MacBook Pro costs over $8k

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Apple Products' started by Zepher, Nov 15, 2019.
Chose all the options and accessories for it and it came out to $8,164 before tax, lol.
{}
Yes, but no one actually buys that one unless they have an absurd amount of money to spend.
Maxing out the vRAM, RAM (an excessive 64GB), Processor, gets you to under $4k.
The flash storage costs a lot. Most won't bother to upgrade the 1TB.
Oh boy, already got a story about these money sinks. (yes okay pro/enthusiast use, preferred brand/ecosystem/etc understandable go for gold, knock yourself out and enjoy it)..
One of the poorest people I know is going to get one. MAX OPTIONS. 13k here - I could get an Alienware M2 and a 4k 55"/40" 3950X/2080Ti full build and still have enough spare for a set of track wheels and rubber for the race car.
They are unemployed and have lived off benefits for many years, occasionally applying for managerial roles and similar in places they have no business setting foot. One of those people whom 'everyone else is at fault' when something goes wrong. Many people have tried to help and been tossed aside or treated like shit (myself included).
But they have a grand delusion they have lots of programming work (I think did some real basic stuff) and apply for jobs in programming languages they don't even know, plus is also a 'music artist'. Very unsuccessful at that.
Their last apple laptop is also very expensive and only 1 year old. They plan to have the new one last 2-3 years. Yeah... 3.5k a year depreciation or worse!!
And when told about pricing;
'This is quite complex. People love to rag on apple for their pricing, but here's the thing:
This is not a desktop. It's a laptop and all that comes with that, be it portability or design challenges of fitting all that tech into that space.
The reliability of them still far exceeds that of any single PC I've seen.
I don't want a desktop. I want desktop power in a device I can take around easily to do any and all of the work I could need it to'
If they were just going for the '4k maxed out sans flash' I could understand it a little better. But 8k usd+ for a all options build because apple, wow.
I'll sit back and wait for the inevitable complaints of being poor again, or it getting broken and costing so much to 'fix', or having no money but instead an 8kusd + laptop with no work for it.
>popcorn.gif goes here
That's not really an issue with this laptop so much as people unable to make good financial choices.
People dump all their money into anything they deem important but can't manage their financial health. It could be cars (especially the car mod scene), fashion, tech, whatever the obsession is.
So this is not a surprise, least of all to me. But when I said what I said, I was referring to people that are either buying this for business/work or that are financially solvent. Otherwise all we're doing is talking about edge cases and outliers all the time, which I would say is a waste of time and energy.
I just returned my 16" MBP. I had the $2,799 model.
When compared to my 2013 retina MBP 15" it performed 2x faster at things like rendering, but in everyday tasks and moderate loads, there was almost no difference.
I decided to give my 2013 some fresh thermal paste, new battery, and fresh macOS install instead. I can let my videos rendering an extra 10-20 minutes lol.
I haven't had anyone defend these in terms of them being something special, packing in all this equipment into a small form factor. For that I consider my Alienware Area-51m laptop. 9900K /RTX 2080 desktop class, 144Hz G-Sync panel.
Used to you could get a 10gb nic on the macbook air that added 3,000 dollars. Adding every option and pointing at the price is dumb.
I think it's fairly easy to defend: it's a thin and light laptop that performs well for its size, boasts a very nice display, keyboard and trackpad, lasts a long time on battery and gives you a viable option if you don't want Windows.
That'd look fucking awesome on a 10k desk.
tl;dr but I want some of whatever you're smoking because you seem to be in a universe of your own.
Lol if you knew this person you'd be saying the same thing. I'm not the only one.
Maybe hit a little close to home?