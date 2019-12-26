Full WC system - 6600k, Vega64, 650$

Moving out of WC and hoping someone in the [H] family wound find use for this as a complete system. I believe I've priced it in a way that someone will see some value as a decent ready-to-play gaming machine or perhaps wants use some pieces and resell others. Probably not going to part it, as the WC stuff would never move. I hope that the price reflects the intent to really price the components and have someone inherit the WC setup for little/no extra. The loop has been in this rig for ~8 years, and has always worked perfectly. I'm getting out of WC so you would get all my extra watercooling bits as well (dye, nuke, fill stuff, etc) to maintain it. I don't have much heatware, but I've been here nay 20 years and have done sparse trading. The system sees daily use, every day. I could never get this board / memory combo to boot in dual-channel. Idk. YMMV My intent is to deliver to someone complete, loop filled, ready-to-go The SSD will be blank, no OS included The case has some mods from cutting / etc to integrate the WC setup. I have all the accessories from the case (glass side panel instead of mesh, drive caddies, etc) and they will be included. System hardware is as follows: Intel 6600K Processor - EK supremacy block, no air cooler included Gigabyte Z170X Gaming 6 - BIOS will be set to defaults when shipped to buyer. 16GB (8GB x 2) G.Skill TridentZ 3200 2.5" Crucial MX100 512GB SSD MSI Vega 64 AirBoost - EK Block - Stock air cooler included in box Corsair 650D w/ full 1/2inch loop 240mm long radiator top (believe its a Black Ice series iirc) 200mm square radiator front (believe its a Phobya Extreme) Swiftech MCP pump Aerocool Touch-2000 front 3.5" bay fan controller All fittings are BitsPower compression, probably 200$ of them Rear mounted res / fill ThermalTake Toughpower Grand 1050W PSU Years ago I custom made a wall mount for this case. It's in one of the images below - welded 1/2 square tube, brushed and sealed with poly with a wood top. The wood shelf has a breather cutout for the PSU fan on the bottom. It is spaced to bolt directly to 16" on center studs with some stainless lag bolts. I still have it and you can have it if you want it . . . it is nicely made. Price w/o ship (will deliver MA/CT/RI). PM to discuss ship. Without MSI Vega 64- 400 With MSI Vega 64 - 650