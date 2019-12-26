Full WC system - 6600k, Vega64, 650$

    AnubisPrime

    Moving out of WC and hoping someone in the [H] family wound find use for this as a complete system. I believe I've priced it in a way that someone will see some value as a decent ready-to-play gaming machine or perhaps wants use some pieces and resell others. Probably not going to part it, as the WC stuff would never move.

    I hope that the price reflects the intent to really price the components and have someone inherit the WC setup for little/no extra.

    The loop has been in this rig for ~8 years, and has always worked perfectly. I'm getting out of WC so you would get all my extra watercooling bits as well (dye, nuke, fill stuff, etc) to maintain it.

    I don't have much heatware, but I've been here nay 20 years and have done sparse trading.

    The system sees daily use, every day.

    I could never get this board / memory combo to boot in dual-channel. Idk. YMMV

    My intent is to deliver to someone complete, loop filled, ready-to-go

    The SSD will be blank, no OS included

    The case has some mods from cutting / etc to integrate the WC setup.

    I have all the accessories from the case (glass side panel instead of mesh, drive caddies, etc) and they will be included. System hardware is as follows:

    Intel 6600K Processor
    - EK supremacy block, no air cooler included

    Gigabyte Z170X Gaming 6
    - BIOS will be set to defaults when shipped to buyer.

    16GB (8GB x 2) G.Skill TridentZ 3200

    2.5" Crucial MX100 512GB SSD

    MSI Vega 64 AirBoost
    - EK Block
    - Stock air cooler included in box

    Corsair 650D w/ full 1/2inch loop
    240mm long radiator top (believe its a Black Ice series iirc)
    200mm square radiator front (believe its a Phobya Extreme)
    Swiftech MCP pump
    Aerocool Touch-2000 front 3.5" bay fan controller
    All fittings are BitsPower compression, probably 200$ of them
    Rear mounted res / fill
    ThermalTake Toughpower Grand 1050W PSU

    Years ago I custom made a wall mount for this case. It's in one of the images below - welded 1/2 square tube, brushed and sealed with poly with a wood top. The wood shelf has a breather cutout for the PSU fan on the bottom. It is spaced to bolt directly to 16" on center studs with some stainless lag bolts. I still have it and you can have it if you want it . . . it is nicely made.

    Price w/o ship (will deliver MA/CT/RI). PM to discuss ship.
    Without MSI Vega 64- 400
    With MSI Vega 64 - 650
     

    rgMekanic

    bump for you. If you decide to part it out I may be interested in the Vega w/block if the price is right
     
