Full System or Video Card to my GF

I've had the rig in my signature for a few years now. Still running fine although the frequent increase in temp/AIO fan speed noise is somewhat annoying. From what I've read that typical of the Vermeer chips. I wonder if the new Intel stuff does the same. I prefer things to be as quiet as possible.My GF is on an older Dell Optiplex with an i7 7700. 16GB DDR, a slow AF NVME Hynix SSD, and an EVGA 1050 ti that I dropped in because it didn't require additional power.We play WoW together. I'm at 1440p with everything cranked. She's at 1080p with everything turned up. She has commented on how much better the game looks on my system but I also have this 32" QHD "HDR" Dell monitor and she's using a 27" Dell 60HZ 1080p that's okay but nothing fancy. She notes brightness and color saturation on mine stands out.I guess I could just get her a better monitor. 1080p at 27 and certainly 32 inches is not ideal. She doesn't use the PC for much else...browsing. She will likely play other games in the near future...Tomb Raider, Resident Evil, Assassin's Creed franchise. Which leads to upgrading her to something better. Or passing my signature system to her and building something for myself.I'm reacclimating to the current market. I know we have new RTX cards coming over the next few weeks and the 7800 XT is really recent. I'm not locked into any particular camp...red v blue, red v green. I don't care...I just want the best performance for the best price. I haven't really been able to tap into RT much because my 3060 ti ain't exactly great there. I do have it enabled in WoW: Dragonflight but not sure it makes a huge difference. I think I can live without it. I still need to look at DLSS vs FSR.So has anyone else been in a similar situation? Build myself something new? Or put together a modern, modest PC that performs well, doesn't cost a fortune, and maybe just pass along my 3060 ti and upgrade my existing rig to a 4070 Super or 7800XT.Thanks for reading.Just want to add...I have an another 32GB of GSkill RAM in the box to upgrade my system to 64GB when I had a Hyper-V test lab setup for my last job. Also have a decent 1TB Inland NVME SSD on the shelf if I build her something new. Also have a number of Lian Li cases. Would really just need a CPU, mobo, and PSU to get her going. And a new monitor.