Fujifilm and IBM Set World Record With 580TB Magnetic Tapes

"Although tape is very old technology, having first been introduced in 1952, it has continued to improve and remains an extremely cheap (pennies per gigabyte) way of backing up lots of data. It also helps that the tapes remain readable for many decades and offer the advantage of allowing a physical barrier by default. Stealing data stored on these tapes would mean actually stealing the tapes and having access to the right equipment to read them.
