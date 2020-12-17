Fujifilm and IBM Set World Record With 580TB Magnetic Tapes

Mega6 said: I hate 8-tracks. Like right in the middle of a song on "Boston - Don't Look Back" the volume fades and the channel clicks. What a rotten technology. Click to expand...

But when it worked the sound quality was pretty awesome, especially for the time.Funny note I was just on a call with Dell yesterday talking about tape backups, I am thinking of implementing cold offline storage for our accounting and HR systems. One tape per month, that way if we get hit by a solid crypto attack I have those then we can just cycle backwards until I find one that wasn't hit in the event they also managed to get our network backup datastores. All other data can be recreated or re-entered with some added manpower and data entry time. But Accounting and HR, not gonna happen so only really worried about those.