Fujifilm and IBM Set World Record With 580TB Magnetic Tapes

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
7,226
"Although tape is very old technology, having first been introduced in 1952, it has continued to improve and remains an extremely cheap (pennies per gigabyte) way of backing up lots of data. It also helps that the tapes remain readable for many decades and offer the advantage of allowing a physical barrier by default. Stealing data stored on these tapes would mean actually stealing the tapes and having access to the right equipment to read them.

RELATED

There's no word yet on when this new magnetic tape will leave the research lab and enter the data center, but it looks likely to serve as the cloud storage archival format of choice when it eventually does."

1608224159514.png

https://www.pcmag.com/news/fujifilm-and-ibm-set-world-record-with-580tb-magnetic-tapes
 
M

Mega6

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 13, 2017
Messages
3,186
I hate 8-tracks. Like right in the middle of a song on "Boston - Don't Look Back" the volume fades and the channel clicks. What a rotten technology.
 
L

Lakados

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
3,160
Mega6 said:
I hate 8-tracks. Like right in the middle of a song on "Boston - Don't Look Back" the volume fades and the channel clicks. What a rotten technology.
Click to expand...
But when it worked the sound quality was pretty awesome, especially for the time.


Funny note I was just on a call with Dell yesterday talking about tape backups, I am thinking of implementing cold offline storage for our accounting and HR systems. One tape per month, that way if we get hit by a solid crypto attack I have those then we can just cycle backwards until I find one that wasn't hit in the event they also managed to get our network backup datastores. All other data can be recreated or re-entered with some added manpower and data entry time. But Accounting and HR, not gonna happen so only really worried about those.
 
M

Mega6

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 13, 2017
Messages
3,186
Lakados said:
But when it worked the sound quality was pretty awesome, especially for the time.
Click to expand...
Cassettes were ok, metal had great performance - however longevity comes into play. Once you get the dreaded screech on playback, the cassette was toast.
 
L

Lakados

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
3,160
Mega6 said:
Cassettes were ok, metal had great performance - however longevity comes into play. Once you get the dreaded screech on playback, the cassette was toast.
Click to expand...
Yeah they need to handled with care for that's for sure, super fragile, and because of how the tape reads pretty easy to jumble. My first car had an 8 Track player, I miss that old tank.
1972 Mercedes 200, Banana yellow with an orange and brown leather interior with wood trim, complete with the Guinness bottle opener for the driver side door. 90hp inline 4, cast-iron block, and coming in at just under 5 metric tonnes it got a whopping 7mpg.
 
M

Mega6

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 13, 2017
Messages
3,186
Lakados said:
Yeah they need to handled with care for that's for sure, super fragile, and because of how the tape reads pretty easy to jumble. My first car had an 8 Track player, I miss that old tank.
1972 Mercedes 200, Banana yellow with an orange and brown leather interior with wood trim, complete with the Guinness bottle opener for the driver side door. 90hp inline 4, cast-iron block, and coming in at just under 5 metric tonnes it got a whopping 7mpg.
Click to expand...
In hot cars cassette tape melted, thank god for cds - what a durable media.
 
D

drescherjm

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Nov 19, 2008
Messages
14,876
I am still regularly using LTO tapes at work. I swapped out a dual drive LTO2 auotloader for a single LTO7 drive and now about 30 of those LTO7 tapes.
 
M

Mega6

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 13, 2017
Messages
3,186
jfreund said:
Ultra hipster - vinyl.

https://www.cnet.com/news/chryslers-in-car-phonograph/
Click to expand...
Good Stuff there!

"Records skipped as the car encountered uneven surfaces. And an exclusive content arrangement with Columbia meant that drivers could listen only to artists signed to Columbia Records. According to the UAW Web site, the option initially lasted for only one model year, and despite resurgence a couple of year later, it was finally abandoned."
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top