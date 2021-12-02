FTC Sues to Block $40 Billion Semiconductor Chip Merger

Krenum
https://www.ftc.gov/news-events/pre...es-block-40-billion-semiconductor-chip-merger
“The FTC is suing to block the largest semiconductor chip merger in history to prevent a chip conglomerate from stifling the innovation pipeline for next-generation technologies,” said FTC Bureau of Competition Director Holly Vedova. “Tomorrow’s technologies depend on preserving today’s competitive, cutting-edge chip markets. This proposed deal would distort Arm’s incentives in chip markets and allow the combined firm to unfairly undermine Nvidia’s rivals. The FTC’s lawsuit should send a strong signal that we will act aggressively to protect our critical infrastructure markets from illegal vertical mergers that have far-reaching and damaging effects on future innovations.”
I agree with the FTC. Nvidia isn't around to "help" anyone with research and development, they are here to be the only player in town, by their own admission.
