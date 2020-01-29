FT xbox one x + i5-9660k + 16gb combo

kcmastrpc
xbox one x, 1tb
includes 1 controller, power, hi-res HDMI cable
factory wiped in original box
I rarely used this thing, and now that I have a windows gaming PC this sits on my shelf collecting dust. original owner, no pets, non-smoking household.
Also, for trade is a used, excellent condition cpu/ram combo:
intel i5-9600K (never OC'd) - https://ark.intel.com/content/www/us/en/ark/products/134896/intel-core-i5-9600k-processor-9m-cache-up-to-4-60-ghz.html
corsair vengeance 16gb (8x2) DDR4-3000 (CMK16GX4M2B3000C15) - https://www.corsair.com/us/en/Categories/Products/Memory/VENGEANCE-LPX/p/CMK16GX4M2B3000C15
Stuff I'm interested in:
* Sony PS4 pro
* Synology DX517
