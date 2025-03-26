FT: White Devil 9070 XT // FS: Thermal Grizzly WireView GPU Pro

S

sk3tch

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 5, 2008
Messages
3,975
Hi all,

FOR TRADE

PowerColor Red Devil Spectral White AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT video card - new/sealed.

Want: Sapphire Nitro+ 9070 XT, RTX 5090 SUPRIM, RTX 5080 SUPRIM - or lmk...of course happy to add or receive cash. :)

IMG_0463.jpegIMG_0464.jpegIMG_0465.jpegIMG_0466.jpegIMG_0467.jpeg

FOR SALE

Brand new and sealed Thermal Grizzly WireView GPU Pro - bought direct from TG (overseas) for $87.83 all in. Still factory sealed. Works for any 12VHPWR video card - i.e. RTX 4080, 5080, 4090, 5090, etc. - main compatibility issue is orientation - so read up on that below. :)

This is the NORMAL orientation so make sure your card is compatible.

https://www.thermal-grizzly.com/en/wireview-gpu-pro/s-TG-WV-P-H1N

$85 shipped via UPS Ground.

Heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/124338

Selling because I no longer have the 5090 that I was going to use this with.

IMPORTANT - MAKE SURE THIS WILL WORK WITH YOUR GPU:

  • If the graphics card has power connectors where the four sensor pins are located between the PCB and the 12 power pins, the "N" version is required (PCB - 4x sensor pin - 12x power pins). THIS IS THE ONE YOU ARE VIEWING AND WOULD RECEIVE.
  • If the graphics card has power connectors where the 12 power pins are located between the PCB and the four sensor pins, the "R" version is required (PCB - 12x power pins - 4x sensor pin). THIS IS NOT THIS ITEM. DO NOT BUY IF YOU NEED THIS. :)
I was going to use this with my MSI Gaming Trio RTX 5090 - for example.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_0326.jpeg
    IMG_0326.jpeg
    741.4 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0327.jpeg
    IMG_0327.jpeg
    693.3 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0329.jpeg
    IMG_0329.jpeg
    445.6 KB · Views: 0
  • Screenshot 2025-03-26 at 8.42.49 AM.png
    Screenshot 2025-03-26 at 8.42.49 AM.png
    32.5 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top