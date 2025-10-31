  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

FT Tripp Lite metered PDU/ATS 16 port/20 amp

H

hbidad

Gawd
2FA
Joined
May 8, 2002
Messages
838
I have an Eaton Tripp Lite pdumh20atnet PDU/ATS practically brand new I bought a few years ago that was purchased new and opened just to test it before sending to the datacenter. Plans changed and it was never used and has been stored in the original box since. It comes with never used nema adapters, rack ears (Never mounted). Please see below link for pics. Better pics can be provided upon request. Honestly I have no use for it now and decided to see if anyone here has a need for this and wants to offload any computer stuff. I'm looking for a SFF pc (intel 7th gen+ for htpc transcoding) and possibly pc parts to upgrade a 6700k computer and 2.5 ssd, 3.5 hdd and nvme drives.


View: https://imgur.com/a/OEmIGs7

Documentation:
https://assets.tripplite.com/product-pdfs/en/pdumh20atnet.pdf
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top