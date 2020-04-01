FT: ThinkPad X1 Extreme to Trade For Desktop

Intel

Nvidia

No monitor, mouse, nor keyboard needed

Storage negotiable; may be open to remove Samsung 860 Evo below pending desktop compatibility.

Specs:

● 8th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-8850H vPro 6 Core Processor (2.60GHz, up to 4.30GHz with Turbo Boost, 9MB Cache)

● Windows 10 Pro 64

● 15.6” 4K UHD HDR (3840 x 2160) IPS multi-touch, anti-reflective / anti-smudge, 400 nits

● 32 GB (16GB + 16GB) DDR4 2400Mhz (G.Skill Ripjaws, User Add)

● NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti 4GB

● IR & 720p HD Camera with microphone

● Backlit Keyboard - US English

● Fingerprint Reader

● Hardware dTPM

● 256GB Solid State Drive PCIe-NVMe OPAL2.0 M.2 + 2TB Samsung 860 EVO M.2 SATA SSD (2TB User Add)

● Smart Card Reader

● 4 cell Li-Polymer 80Wh

● 135W AC Adapter

● Intel 9560 802.11AC vPro (2 x 2) & Bluetooth 5.0 Click to expand...

Would anyone out there like to pick up a 1050Ti 4k touch laptop in exchange for their desktop by chance?Preference on trade desktop for:Warranty is good into December 2021 (tied to hardware, not user)