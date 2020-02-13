FT: Server Gear (ram/10gb nic), NVMe/M2, 1151 CPU/RAM combo, misc. stuff

kcmastrpc
ITEMS UP FOR TRADE:
Memory:
WANTED:
See my sig
Memory:
- 256 GB DDR3 PC3-8500R (ECC) - 16x16GB 4Rx4 PC3-8500R-7-10-10 (Hynix)
- 32 GB DDR3 PC3-L-10600R (ECC) 8x4GB 2Rx8 PC3L-10600R-09-10-B0-D2 (Samsung)
- 8 GB DDR3 PC3-8500R (ECC) 2x4GB 4Rx8 PC3-8500R-07-10-H0-P0 (Samsung)
- 8 GB DDR2 PC2-6400U (NON-ECC) 4x2GB 2Rx8 PC2-6400U (Kingston)
- 16 GB DDR4 3000Mhz 15-17-17-35 1.35V (NON-ECC) 2x8GB CMK16GX4M2B3000C15 (Corsair Vengeance LPX)
- (2) Samsung V-NAND SSD 970 Evo Plus NVMe M.2 250GB - Low usage (< 5% each)
- (2) WD BLUE 3D NAND SATA SSD M.2 2280 250GB - Unknown usage (I don't have anything to plug them into)
- (3) Mellanox MNPA19-XTR 10GbE Single-Port Ethernet Card
- Bluetooth Magic Keyboard / Mouse Combo - Latest Revision
- INTEL CORE i5-9600K (SRG11) 3.70GHZ (never oc, under a block)
WANTED:
- Decent speakers / amp (bluetooth capable ++)
- Low-end gaming laptop ($400 value max)
- Human being to crawl around my attic and drop cable / install cameras (Middle Tennessee)
- Asking me if I want to barter these items without sending any kind of offer - I won't respond.
Thank you for your interest and entertaining the stuff I probably shouldn't have bought in the first place.