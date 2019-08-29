FT: Sapphire RX 5600XT | FS: Steam game codes, RAM, Misc

PreOmegaZero
2[H]4U
Heatware: PreOmegazero
Shipping: all prices include shipping unless specified
FOR TRADE:
Sapphire RX 5600 XT Pulse FOR different RX 5600 XT.
Purchased this off another fourm member, but it doesn't fit in my case. Need one where the height is 5" or less. If interested, send me the exact model # to verify height.
FOR SALE:
Steam game codes
- Sid Meier's Pirates! - $2
- Carnival Games VR - $2
- Poker Night at the Inventory - $1
- Poker Night 2 - $1
- Puzzle Agent - $2
- Puzzle Agent 2 - $2
- Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People: Season 1 - $1
Buy all the games above for $6.
Storage
Drives have been tested and wiped of data. Zero bad/reallocated sectors unless noted.
Memory
DDR3 Desktop:
- 4 x Hynix 2GB 1Rx8 PC3-10600U 09-11-A1 HMT325U6CFR8C-H9 DDR3 RAM (8GB total) - $14 [ Picture ]
- 3 x Hynix 2GB 1Rx8 PC3-12800S-11-11-B2 1600Mhz SoDIMM HMT325S6CFR8C-PB (6GB Total) - $11 [ Picture ]
SOLD ITEMS
HP T410 Thin client
Have thin client and AC adapter only
$15
--> SOLD
iGel UD3/M340 Thin Client ---> SOLD!
$25 + shipping
1 x 1TB Seagate ST1000DM003 1CH162-020 Barracuda SATA 7200RPM 3.5" Hard Drive (40120 Power on Hours) - $23 ---> SOLD
1 x 500GB Seagate ST500LM021-1KJ152 7200RPM 2.5" Thin Hard Drive (23455 Power on Hours) - $13 SOLD
1 x 500GB Toshiba DT01ACA050 SATA 7200RPM 3.5" Hard Drive( 9150 Power on Hours) - $13 SOLD
-
NBA Playgrounds 2 - $3SOLD
-
The Golf Club 2019 featuring PGA TOUR - $2SOLD
-
BioShock: The Collection - $4SOLD
-
Sid Meier's Civilization III: Complete - $3SOLD
-
XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Edition - $3SOLD
-
The Darkness II - $2.50SOLD
-
Jurassic Park: The Game - $1SOLD Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $4SOLD Spec Ops: The Line - $2.50SOLD Borderlands Game of the Year Enhanced - $3SOLD Sam & Max: The Devil's Playhouse - $2 - SOLD
Have thin client and AC adapter only
$15
$25 + shipping
Last edited: