[FT] Sapphire Pulse 5700xt for a non-reference 6700xt. Will Pay for 6800xt

Rev. Night
Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 30, 2004
- Messages
- 540
Hey all you miners! I have a liquid metal cooled 5700xt that I am willing to trade for a 6700xt. Will pay $200 for 6800xt too. If anyone is interested, I created a FT listing below.
https://hardforum.com/threads/ft-sa...reference-6700xt-will-pay-for-6800xt.2013574/
Go forth and continue to be about the lords work people!
https://hardforum.com/threads/ft-sa...reference-6700xt-will-pay-for-6800xt.2013574/
Go forth and continue to be about the lords work people!