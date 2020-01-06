FT: Samsung Galaxy S6 phones

Found this in a box, think it was purchased for my kids but their systems are full already. Like to trade it for DDR3 registered for my server or something else I can use, like ? Uhh, who knows. Shoot me an offer and we'll see, otherwise this stuff will remain in the box!! This is desktop ram, full PN is HMA81GU6AFR8N-UH N0 AC FWIW, I’m an NOT willing to do a straight trade. Registered ram is plentiful on eBay for low cost and ddr3 is much older than ddr4. While I know my ram isn’t anything special, regular ddr4 is much easier to use or sell than registered ddr3. I also have a couple Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 active phones. Lmk if you have a model/carrier preference and I’ll see what I have, but I know I have att, Verizon, T-Mobile and sprint. These were used as spare devices so they are far from perfect. Just looking for them to go to a good home if anyone needs something temporary or for a kid/mom/dad/relative device. I used most with a cheap 360 day red pocket plan but these are no longer being used. Main trade bait I’m looking for is just ddr3 registered 8gb or larger sticks. Maybe a nice iPad kvm. Here’s the current list of S6 units. All but the last Verizon unit have been reset and are available. The Verizon unit is still in use until I find a replacement.