FT/S: Steam Deck 512GB, Corsair H150i Pro, Drop CTRL

Got a few items for trade & sale. Thanks for looking.
FOR SALE / TRADE:
- Steam Deck. 512GB version. $525 shipped.
- <12 hours of use.
- Comes with all original goodies:
- Fastest storage
- Premium anti-glare etched glass
- Exclusive carrying case
- Exclusive Steam Community profile bundle
- Exclusive virtual keyboard theme
- Corsair H150i Pro RGB 360mm CPU cooler. CIB, used w/ my 9900k at 4.9GHz. $75 + shipping.
- Drop CTRL keyboard w/ MX Browns. Used, bought from fellow forum member. Looking for $130 Shipped CONUS.
- Pictures: Linky
- Fitbit Charge 3 - 2 Chargers + wristbands - Free with a purchase, just let me know you want it.
SOLD/Traded ITEMS:
- Alienware Prebuilt with RTX 3080 Sold to a member at cost.
- ThinkPad X1 Carbon sold to a member.
- EVGA 3080 XC3 Hybrid. Sold locally.
- EVGA 3060 XC Bundle from Antonline. ALL BNIB.
Looking for $696 + Shipping CONUS.Comes with the items below. Sold TO rewted.
- Nvidia RTX 3070 Founders Edition.
Trade for EVGA or Founders edition 3080. Will add $$ on top to even out value.Traded w/ kirbyrj.
- EVGA 3080Ti FTW3 HydroCopper.
Willing to trade for an EVGA non-LHR 3060Ti, 3070, 3080 or 3090 or PS5 + $$/GPU. I will expect some $$ if lower tier card, will add on top for 3090. BNIB.Traded w/ the_real_7.
- Xbox One X. CIB. Mint condition. Upgraded to XSX. $275 Shipped. Or trade for a OLED Switch + $$. SOLD to Joust
- Apple M1 iPad Pro 12.9" Space Grey + Black Apple Magic KB + White Apple Smart Folio + Apple Pencil 2 Bundle.
- Keychron K2 Keyboard, RGB, mint. Sold to ChrisTX12
- Aorus z390 Master + 9900K combo. Ran at 4.9 all cores with 360mm AIO.
$300 + shipping.Sold to lopoetve, waiting for go ahead to ship per buyer's request.
- EVGA RTX 3080 FTW3 12GB. Sold at cost elsewhere.
- Xbox Series X - CIB. Sold locally.
- Nintendo switch.OG model, XAW1005XXXXXX serial. Comes complete in box. Should be hackable due to low serial #, I have NOT attempted to do so, console is NOT banned
- Xbox Series X - BNIB, sealed, bought from a fellow [H]. Sold to a member.
- Apple Watch Ultra with Orange Alpine Loop. AC+ expires September 2024.
- Apple Macbook pro 14" base model.
- Raspberry Pi, Model B w/ 8GB RAM. New, box has been opened. $75 shipped. SOLD
