FT: My 12GB EVGA RTX 3060 ITX for an Arc A750/A770

Halon
Gawd
- Joined
- Aug 13, 2004
- Messages
- 816
What it says - I could use an Arc with a larger cooler for a project, and the role I intended for this ITX 3060 is being served by a Sparkle A380. Let me know!
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
The Elf is a great card - doesn’t even need a PCIe connector. It is slower than ASRock’s Challenger ITX, but the Sparkle experience was much more stable for me.Intel is doing its Gamer Days with free games.
https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/gaming/promos/gamer-days.html
Im waiting so I can snag this one.
https://www.newegg.com/sparkle-arc-a380-sa380e-6g/p/N82E16814993003