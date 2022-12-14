FT: MSI Suprim RTX 4090 Liquid X for Nvidia RTX 4090 FE

New Years resolution, get rid of all systems larger than 18liters that and my wife says that three systems is too much and she's right...one just sits there doing nothing. Just so happens that this new NR200P Max build fits the bill exactly, lol. However, the problem is that my MSI Suprim RTX 4090 Liquid X is not SFF friendly. As much as I hate to let it go, and I am gonna absolutely hate to let it go because it's the nicest gpu i've ever owned, I have to move to something that will fit nicely in the NR200P Max system I just built.I will do a straight trade even though my GPU MSRP is $100 more for the liquid cooling. Would love BNIB but used with purchase receipt as long as it's in a clean smoke free environment is fine. Mine will include the same and mine will be more to ship so the other side is getting a deal here.I would like to have this deal locked up and both cards in hand by end of the week if possible. On a side note the system this is running in will be put up for sale with an RTX 3080Ti as soon as this deal is done and my new build is finished...i'll post it here with details.ThanksPM or msvirtualguy at gmail dot com.