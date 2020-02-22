FT: MSI Lightning Z 1080 ti & EVGA 1080ti FTW 3 (Shipped) OR Whole Gaming PC (FL location) for Mint Gaming Laptop

I'm looking to trade both my graphics card for a good mint gaming laptop. The MSI lighting Z 1080ti is a rare graphics card and I believe one of the best 1080ti cards out there and also got a 1080ti ftw 3 which is almost top tier from EVGA. Looking for a gaming laptop or a laptop in general that is in mint condition if possible. Willing to shipped these cards no problem.



OR



Willing to trade my whole gaming PC for a Beast mint gaming laptop but must be in FL to trade for it. It's has an AMD Threadripper 1950x, GIGABYTE X399 AORUS Xtreme, MSI Lighting Z 1080ti, 64 gig of DDR4 ram (corsair white color ram), Enermax Liqtech tr4 ii 360, Creative Sound Blaster X-Fi Titanium HD, Samsung 960 PRO Series - 1TB PCIe NVMe, Seasonic Prime 1000 Titanium Power Supply. Only trade please and must be location in FL.





Thank you and have a good day!