FT: MSI GeForce 5090 Suprim SOC

I have a newish 5090 SUPRIM SOC, it's a few days old. I am looking for a 5080 + Cash difference. MSRP on this is $3149 + the 9% tax I paid.. so 3,432.41. I am near Charleston SC, if local cool, if not each pays shipping on their end. Only 1 catch, I don't have a spare card and I use my PC for gaming, so I need to keep it until the 5080 arrives.
My heat is as old as Gen Z, https://www.heatware.com/u/18749 , it's linked to the forum account, as well as my Reddit profile bananXr.
It has full ROPs.
(Mousepad is from my 4090, can include it depending on the deal we settle on!)
