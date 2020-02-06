FT: LG 34" 3440x1440 IPS Ultrawide • Sony MDR-z7 • 32" 1440 144hz VA • Ref. 5700 XT w/ X3 cooler

viivo
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Sep 7, 2005
- Messages
- 1,517
Heatware
Only interested in trading right now. Looking for a 2070 Super, 2080/S, or similar .
LG 34UC80-B 34" 3440x1440 21:9 ultrawide
10-bit IPS panel. Outstanding uniformity, image quality, and color accuracy; no bad pixels. FreeSync. Fewer than 30 minutes of use.
Taking good pictures of monitors is hard enough, moreso with a phone. Working on better pictures for all items.
5700 XT with Arctic Accelero Xtreme III cooler
Reference. Samsung memory. Silent, stable and cool when overclocked, undervolted, and power limit at max (+50%). Never had a problem with it. Includes optional EVGA PowerLink for cleaner cabling.
Viotek GN32LD 32" 2560x1440 144Hz monitor
Samsung VA panel, FreeSync. About an hour of use. Like the LG, incredible panel uniformity and no bad pixels.
Monoprice 8-inch powered studio / nearfield monitors.
Pair. Excellent condition. Each monitor is separately amplified with discrete amps for tweeter and mid. Includes XLR-RCA cables and Schiit Magni 2 Uber preamp/headphone amp. 8" drivers, so slightly larger than average bookshelf speakers.
Misc. Items
Sony MDR-Z7 headphones with Kimber Kable.
NEW Matched pair GE JAN 5654W Platinum Grade Audio Tubes
Schiit Magni 2 Uber
Logitech G600 MMO Mouse, like-new in retail box.
Lamptron fan controllers - FC5v3 and FC6 - both like new in retail box.
Google Daydream View 2
Samsung Gear VR Note 8 Edition
More as I find it.
Only interested in trading right now. Looking for a 2070 Super, 2080/S, or similar .
LG 34UC80-B 34" 3440x1440 21:9 ultrawide
10-bit IPS panel. Outstanding uniformity, image quality, and color accuracy; no bad pixels. FreeSync. Fewer than 30 minutes of use.
Taking good pictures of monitors is hard enough, moreso with a phone. Working on better pictures for all items.
5700 XT with Arctic Accelero Xtreme III cooler
Reference. Samsung memory. Silent, stable and cool when overclocked, undervolted, and power limit at max (+50%). Never had a problem with it. Includes optional EVGA PowerLink for cleaner cabling.
Viotek GN32LD 32" 2560x1440 144Hz monitor
Samsung VA panel, FreeSync. About an hour of use. Like the LG, incredible panel uniformity and no bad pixels.
Monoprice 8-inch powered studio / nearfield monitors.
Pair. Excellent condition. Each monitor is separately amplified with discrete amps for tweeter and mid. Includes XLR-RCA cables and Schiit Magni 2 Uber preamp/headphone amp. 8" drivers, so slightly larger than average bookshelf speakers.
Misc. Items
Sony MDR-Z7 headphones with Kimber Kable.
NEW Matched pair GE JAN 5654W Platinum Grade Audio Tubes
Schiit Magni 2 Uber
Logitech G600 MMO Mouse, like-new in retail box.
Lamptron fan controllers - FC5v3 and FC6 - both like new in retail box.
Google Daydream View 2
Samsung Gear VR Note 8 Edition
More as I find it.
Last edited: