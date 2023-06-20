FT: Gigabyte RTX 4080 Gaming OC

jhatfie

jhatfie

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 19, 2003
Messages
1,633
Picked up a Gigabyte RTX 4080 Gaming OC from NKD here on these forums a ways back for my brother, but it and his ASRock Taichi B650E motherboard refuse to work together. The card works fine in his old build, works in my son's build and works on my build, just refuses to work where it is supposed to. Strangely, all other cards tested work fine on that B650E including my RTX 4090.

He is looking to trade his Gigabyte RTX 4080 for another RTX 4080 (non Gigabyte for test purposes) or potentially a 7900 XTX + $$.

Trader must have solid heat. Mine is under https://www.heatware.com/u/28779/to

