FT/FS: Zotac 5090 new unregistered for 2.3k ppff

Turns out the Zotac 5090 won't sit flush coz of a pci-e riser I'm using in slot 4, at this point I have had it with 5090s, my loss is your gain, selling for 2300 shipped ppff (at cost with tax and ship).
New and can be registered for the 5 year warranty with the receipt I will include.
If not claimed soon, going back.
