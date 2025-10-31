FT/FS Tripp Lite metered PDU/ATS 16 port/20 amp

I have an Eaton Tripp Lite pdumh20atnet PDU/ATS practically brand new I bought a few years ago that was purchased new and opened just to test it before sending to the datacenter. Plans changed and it was never used and has been stored in the original box since. It comes with never used nema adapters, rack ears (Never mounted). Please see below link for pics. Better pics can be provided upon request. Honestly I have no use for it now and decided to see if anyone here has a need for this and wants to offload any computer stuff. I'm looking for a SFF pc (intel 7th gen+ for htpc transcoding) and possibly pc parts to upgrade a 6700k computer and 2.5 ssd, 3.5 hdd and nvme drives.
View: https://imgur.com/a/OEmIGs7
Documentation:
https://assets.tripplite.com/product-pdfs/en/pdumh20atnet.pdf
