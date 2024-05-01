FT/FS:Canakit Raspberry Pi 5 8GB bundle + 512GB Pro Ultimate SD - $170

DaedalusHelios

FS:Canakit Raspberry Pi 5 8GB bundle + 512GB Pro Ultimate SD $170



4 available- $170 each



~New Sealed~ and this is the best of the best combination in my opinion. Units left over from a farm automation project. The case acts as the heatsink.

Trades: efficient midrange GPUs, 12th gen or later intel CPU/motherboard(current gen AMD is ok too), DDR5 desktop ram in 16GB sticks or greater

Echelon V is my heatware: 271-0-0

