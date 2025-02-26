  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FT/FS: ASUS RTX 5090 TUF at msrp/cost

Just got my RTX 5090 TUF delivered, interested in straight trade for a smaller RTX 5090 (less than 335 mm long), ideally FE since both are premium cards.

Also willing to sell for cost $2205 (with tax) plus ship actual. 100% ebay and heat under same id, ppff only please. Thanks and GLTA.
 
Pm sent. I have heat and plenty of references if needed.

Edit- pm returned.

Was not sold to me, it was sold to someone else before I could send the payment, then seller asked me not to send. Not a big deal, but am being transparent.
To be fair, PM sent means nothing.


Good on OP for helping the community here and not scalping the already manufacturer scalped prices.
 
Pm sent. I have heat and plenty of references if needed.

Edit- pm returned.

Was not sold to me, it was sold to someone else before I could send the payment. Either way thanks for offering it to the community.
I was given the go ahead by seller to send payment. I was under the belief you had backed out. If the seller wants he can refund my payment and take payment from you for the item, you did call it first, I'm willing to back away from the deal.
 
I was given the go ahead by seller to send payment. I was under the belief you had backed out. If the seller wants he can refund my payment and take payment from you for the item, you did call it first, I'm willing to back away from the deal.
I was actually driving home. He said I was first in line, we agreed and setup the payment. I was pulling into the driveway at home and I got the pm it was sold, after he had sent the payment info.

I did ask kindly that he explain that and refund the buyer but totally understood if he would not. It did take me 43 mins to respond after payment info was sent, but I did open the pm while driving. So he may have seen I read it and assumed I ghosted, although I’d been in contact all afternoon chatting with him about it.

This is why I like [H] and why I continue to sell my stuff here and buy here. This read sums up this great community.

It’s ok tho, not a big deal. I may have found another.
 
I was actually driving home. He said I was first in line, we agreed and setup the payment. I was pulling into the driveway at home and I got the pm it was sold, after he had sent the payment info.
was yours. not cool, you other two. especially looking at post history...
 
All: I'm going to keep confusion to a minimum and honor the existing deal with Bad ConNecTioN , dealing with work and a move currently and don't have the time for back n forth, apologies.

Dreamerbydesign no disrespect but you did show some hesitation proposing partial payment upfront etc initially which delayed things , so it just goes to one who paid first.

Offer to let you have dibs if I can get another stands.

Thanks all and appreciate the understanding.

 
All: I'm going to keep confusion to a minimum and honor the existing deal with Bad ConNecTioN , dealing with work and a move currently and don't have the time for back n forth, apologies.

Dreamerbydesign no disrespect but you did show some hesitation proposing partial payment upfront etc initially which delayed things , so it just goes to one who paid first.

Offer to let you have dibs if I can get another stands.

Thanks all and appreciate the understanding.

No problem at all. That was based on the asking price and high demand. I appreciate it, and thanks again for selling to the community.
 
Ttt, on the flip side if someone wants my 45" 5k monitor, willing to sell that for oop cost 1751 plus shipping (bnib).
 
ttt, if anyone wants the 45 5k2k OLED before I return, will update the thread once that is gone.
 
Bump for you, I got screwed with my check auto-deduct commuter pay during COVID and have way too much on my clipper card too. I feel your pain.
 
Does the monitor still have warranty or eligible for extension?
 
I will be waiting patiently when you do decide to sell the QF. I currently have the DW as well. Is it worth the upgrade in your opinion? Screen brightness more noticeable?
 
I will be waiting patiently when you do decide to sell the QF. I currently have the DW as well. Is it worth the upgrade in your opinion? Screen brightness more noticeable?
Depends on use case, I got my QF for less than 700 all in so probably worth it. PM me if any more questions, don't want to go OT here.
 
