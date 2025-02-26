  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FT/FS: 5080 FE Mint with Box for 1k flat

undertaker2k8

undertaker2k8

2[H]4U
2FA
Joined
Jul 25, 2012
Messages
2,285
My Zotac 5090 finally showed up (which will fit my case unlike the Tuf) so 5080 fe is up for sale: 1k flat shipped ppff.

It's a great overclocker and no coil whine.

Ships in the original box with all accessories.

BB receipt will be shared with buyer for warranty coverage.

Thanks.
 
Last edited:
Dreamerbydesign said:
Pm sent. I have heat and plenty of references if needed.

Edit- pm returned.

Was not sold to me, it was sold to someone else before I could send the payment, then seller asked me not to send. Not a big deal, but am being transparent.
Click to expand...
To be fair, PM sent means nothing.


Good on OP for helping the community here and not scalping the already manufacturer scalped prices.
 
Dreamerbydesign said:
Pm sent. I have heat and plenty of references if needed.

Edit- pm returned.

Was not sold to me, it was sold to someone else before I could send the payment. Either way thanks for offering it to the community.
Click to expand...

I was given the go ahead by seller to send payment. I was under the belief you had backed out. If the seller wants he can refund my payment and take payment from you for the item, you did call it first, I'm willing to back away from the deal.
 
Bad ConNecTioN said:
I was given the go ahead by seller to send payment. I was under the belief you had backed out. If the seller wants he can refund my payment and take payment from you for the item, you did call it first, I'm willing to back away from the deal.
Click to expand...
I was actually driving home. He said I was first in line, we agreed and setup the payment. I was pulling into the driveway at home and I got the pm it was sold, after he had sent the payment info.

I did ask kindly that he explain that and refund the buyer but totally understood if he would not. It did take me 43 mins to respond after payment info was sent, but I did open the pm while driving. So he may have seen I read it and assumed I ghosted, although I’d been in contact all afternoon chatting with him about it.

This is why I like [H] and why I continue to sell my stuff here and buy here. This read sums up this great community.

It’s ok tho, not a big deal. I may have found another.
 
Last edited:
Dreamerbydesign said:
I was actually driving home. He said I was first in line, we agreed and setup the payment. I was pulling into the driveway at home and I got the pm it was sold, after he had sent the payment info.
Click to expand...
was yours. not cool, you other two. especially looking at post history...
 
All: I'm going to keep confusion to a minimum and honor the existing deal with Bad ConNecTioN , dealing with work and a move currently and don't have the time for back n forth, apologies.

Dreamerbydesign no disrespect but you did show some hesitation proposing partial payment upfront etc initially which delayed things , so it just goes to one who paid first.

Offer to let you have dibs if I can get another stands.

Thanks all and appreciate the understanding.

 
undertaker2k8 said:
All: I'm going to keep confusion to a minimum and honor the existing deal with Bad ConNecTioN , dealing with work and a move currently and don't have the time for back n forth, apologies.

Dreamerbydesign no disrespect but you did show some hesitation proposing partial payment upfront etc initially which delayed things , so it just goes to one who paid first.

Offer to let you have dibs if I can get another stands.

Thanks all and appreciate the understanding.

Click to expand...
No problem at all. That was based on the asking price and high demand. I appreciate it, and thanks again for selling to the community.
 
Ttt, on the flip side if someone wants my 45" 5k monitor, willing to sell that for oop cost 1751 plus shipping (bnib).
 
ttt, if anyone wants the 45 5k2k OLED before I return, will update the thread once that is gone.
 
Bump for you, I got screwed with my check auto-deduct commuter pay during COVID and have way too much on my clipper card too. I feel your pain.
 
Last edited:
Does the monitor still have warranty or eligible for extension?
 
I will be waiting patiently when you do decide to sell the QF. I currently have the DW as well. Is it worth the upgrade in your opinion? Screen brightness more noticeable?
 
dcun201 said:
I will be waiting patiently when you do decide to sell the QF. I currently have the DW as well. Is it worth the upgrade in your opinion? Screen brightness more noticeable?
Click to expand...
Depends on use case, I got my QF for less than 700 all in so probably worth it. PM me if any more questions, don't want to go OT here.
 
ttt goes back tomorrow mostly because it was an impulse purchase and I have little time to game, so my 5080 fe and even the 4070 mobile in my laptop work just fine, so if anyone wants it lmk asap, fwiw the msrp 5090s are no longer available as of now.
 
Pretty surprising no takers. The market must have really dried up for these cards
 
Yea...I'd be all over this If I didn't already have one in my rig =P. Nice to see 5090 prices normalizing towards MSRP....Even though the MSRP is pretty bonkers still imo for a consumer card.

Someone buy this! Gorgeous card, and damn well built.
 
Will keep it for a few days , hard to let go, hopefully someone buys it before I am tempted to do a case swap, and unfortunately the Antec 1100 will not fit it, the 4090 trio at 337 mm was as big as it gets for this one, been 10 years with this case so may be it's time...on a side note reddit hws has become an absolute nightmare to use , everything goes into mod mail approval queue...with FB MP being a no go coz Suck hates me, it's back to old school [H] and CL for selling stuff.

Happy Fri and weekend to all.

To pvtgoose, it's 10mm longer than the 4090 trio and the trio just fit it after I pushed the back of the case a smidge, it was an air tight fit. Sadly the drive cage isn't removable and if I am going to be drilling to remove stuff, might as well get a new case . Anyways let's not get OT in FS..
 
Last edited:
Isn't it just a bit thicker? My 4090 was the same length as the aftermarket 5090 cards. Barely is a thing, though.
 
wadec22 said:
You can still pre-order direct from Asus with a 9.1 ship date for the 1999.99 plus tax.
Click to expand...
Let's see if those dates actually hold, also my price is basically that. I could probably do something like $2250 shipped flat ppff if I use my cc points to breakeven but not gonna take a loss, would rather return.
 
Last edited:
Sun bump, fwiw as of today all the 2k msrp cards are gone. Perhaps this follows the price trajectory of the 4090, a lull about 6-8 months after introduction and then a steady climb back upward.
 
Last edited:
Open to even trades for the following (each party covers their shipping): 5090 FE, PNY 5090 models, Zotac Solid/OC and even a Ventus (but for Ventus the other party needs to cover shipping given the inferior model). Need receipt/warranty info for any and all trades, will provide the same, thanks.
 
For what it's worth, I just tried to order from Asus, and it won't let me. The preorder for 9/1 estimate ship date just says ~ "item you are attempting to purchase is sold out" when you checkout and you get kicked back to the cart
 
