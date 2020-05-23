FT: DDR3 Kingston 12800U 16GB for Crucial or Micron

I recently purchased some DDR3 to upgrade 4 older Optiplex 780 workstations from their measly 2GB ram at work. Half were Crucial brand and the other half were Kingston all same spec 12800U DDR3. I know the Dell Optiplex 780 will never use 12800 speeds but usually memory will run or fallback to the appropriate speeds. Plus, Dell is just finicky with certain brands at times I guess. Suffice it to say the Crucial works just fine. The Kingston will not POST. Tried various configurations and different Optiplex 780. All have the latest BIOS updated.



So, I wanted to see if their was anyone out there that may have any Crucial or Micron (open to other brands) of 16GB (4)X4GB modules DDR3 12800U or 10600U to exchange with me for these Kingston.



I need 4 sticks of 4GB each DDR3 10600U give or take preferably Crucial or Micron. 10600U is plenty sufficient so I do not mind giving away my 12800U in exchange. Figure someone might have a stash box of this still lol.





My Kingston modules are listed as: 4GB 1Rx8 PC3-12800U-11-12-A1 with SKhynix chips on them