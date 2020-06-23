FT: CHEAP Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR Smartwatch Black Silicone

You must have outstanding heatware. We need to be able to trust each other. By buying you acknowledge that I have stated that I find the battery life to be terrible and the interface to be clunky. I hope you like it better than me but you may also find it to be disappointing. You can't return this to me (but you can probably resell it for a profit bc I'm selling so cheap) You agree that this is an "as is" sale (please carefully review the video I included below for condition)

I will trade this watch for a $75 USA gift card from Amazon, Steam, or Netflix.



There is no paypal price. This is offered up for a trade only (bc I don't want this watch back, I want to ship it and forget it unless it was lost in delivery). If you happen to live near Pittsburgh, PA then local pickup is possible. Otherwise I will ship it with tracking after getting a valid gift card.

Picture/Video of the watch

For Trade: Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Smartwatch Black SiliconeOK here's the backstory. Mr Mobile (youtube reviewer) said when these were on sale around black friday 2019 that they were great for the money. I was looking for a watch to at least try out so I ordered one in Nov 2019. It arrived and I found it to have terrible battery life and clunky to use. I talked about it on Slickdeals and everyone told me I was a moron, that this was a great watch. I ended up returning it to the Fossil store (which is like an hour drive from my house, 2 hours roundtrip). A few weeks, however, later the price went down AGAIN and I ordered one thinking the first one I got was just a dud. Well, I still found the watch to have terrible battery life and clunky but I kept it because I got it on sale thinking I'd get used to it.Fast forward to today (6/23/2020) and I've worn it less than 10 times total. I wore it around the house once after getting it, I wore it on a 3 day business trip to Phoenix, and I wore it around the house another time or two. I feel like I spend more time charging it than enjoying it and I kinda hate it so I'm going to sell it cheap here and hope the next owner enjoys it. Comes from a smoke-free, pet-free, COVID-19 free household. You get everything that came in the original Fossil box plus you get some screen protectors (there is a screen protector already on the screen now and several more in the box).Rules: