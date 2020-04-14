FT: 8700K & MSI Z370 Gaming M5 for Ryzen & X570.

viivo
[H]ard|Gawd
- Sep 7, 2005
- 1,619
Looking to trade a retail i7-8700K and MSI Z370 Gaming M5 for a Ryzen and X570 motherboard. Only interested in X570 boards, and at least a 3600 for the CPU. I can add cash if needed to make the trade fair for both.
Pictures shortly.
