FT: 8700K & MSI Z370 G. M5 for zen/X570 • 5700XT w/ Morpheus + cash for 2080+

viivo
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Sep 7, 2005
- Messages
- 1,644
Heatware
Looking to trade a retail i7-8700K and MSI Z370 Gaming M5 for a Ryzen and X570 motherboard. Only interested in X570 boards, and at least a 3600 for the CPU. I can add cash if needed to make the trade fair for both.
I also have a 5700 XT with Morpheus II cooler I'd like to trade - with cash - for at least a 2080 Super. Included are two heavy-duty aluminum solid backplates I made (for GPU support/rigidity) in addition to the stock plate.
Pictures upon request.
Only interested in trading on both.
