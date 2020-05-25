FSUsed HP DV7T-7000 CTO Laptop, $125 shipped

Specs on the laptop are as follows:



I7-3610QM Quad Core

8GB RAM

750GB Hard Drive

Blu-Ray/DVDRW Combo Drive

17.3 Inch Screen



OS Upgraded to Windows 10 Professional, OS Activated, COA Sticker on Laptop



Condition of Laptop:



Screen is good, no issues, some small scratches on Lid of Laptop, nothing crazy. Right hand palm rest theres a little raised part where my hand must have pushed down the surrounding unsupported plastic. Also the right hand top near the keyboard theres a little bent metal, something must have been in there when I closed the lid sometime. I will email or text you some pictures if you PM me with a request and give me your contact information.



Functionally the laptop is good, runs Windows 10 fine, no physical issues or equipment not functioning due to wear and tear, except the following: Aside from the battery not holding a charge and a driver issue with the Wi Fi. When I upgraded to Win 10 and subsequently ran system upgrade the Atheros Wi fi doesn't turn on. This is an unfortunately well known issue (unbeknownst to me until it was too late) with later Windows 10 builds and the Atheros ARB9485 wireless chip.



As a cheap spare desktop replacement this machine is still useable.



Not quite sure how to price this, lets start at $125 shipped insured via USPS



Heatware under PClark99



PM me with questions, offers, etc.