FSUS: iPhone XS 256gb Space Gray

G

geforce man

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 18, 2006
Messages
1,120
As the title says. Apple care through November 27th 2020. Phone has been cased / screen protector applied entire time owning it, and well cared for. Original box included in sale. Used on the Verizon Network.

Swappa prices for 256gb model show 515-618$

I will do 510$ Shipped to verified paypal / high heatware individuals.

My heat: mikey12784
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top