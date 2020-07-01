FSUS: iPhone XS 256gb Space Gray, iWatch series 3

geforce man

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 18, 2006
Messages
1,122
As the title says. Apple care through November 27th 2020. Phone has been cased / screen protector applied entire time owning it, and well cared for. Original box included in sale. Used on the Verizon Network.

Swappa prices for 256gb model show 515-618$

I will do 510$ Shipped to verified paypal / high heatware individuals.

Also available, heavily used iWatch series 3 (the small one, I think 38mm?) - Was my wifes, who used it for ~2 years. 100$ Shipped.

My heat: mikey12784
 
