FSUS: iPhone XS 256gb Space Gray, iWatch series 3

As the title says. Apple care through November 27th 2020. Phone has been cased / screen protector applied entire time owning it, and well cared for. Original box included in sale. Used on the Verizon Network.



Swappa prices for 256gb model show 515-618$



I will do 510$ Shipped to verified paypal / high heatware individuals.



Also available, heavily used iWatch series 3 (the small one, I think 38mm?) - Was my wifes, who used it for ~2 years. 100$ Shipped.



My heat: mikey12784