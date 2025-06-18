  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

FSR 4 Made to Run on RDNA 3 Radeon RX 7000 GPU, Image Quality Gained

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,710
“Virtual-Cobbler-9930, a game modder, discovered a method to get FSR 4 to work in games such as "Cyberpunk 2077," a title which didn't even see an official implementation of FSR 3.1. For games to support FSR 4 through patches, it's generally expected of them to have FSR 3.1 support. Virtual-Cobbler-9930 found a way to inject FSR using a tool called OptiScaler, so the FSR 3.1 requirement is no longer necessary. By using a command called "WMMA_RDNA3_WORKAROUND," it is possible to activate FSR 4. It's worth noting, though, that the ML-based upscaler of FSR 4 will begin to bear down heavily on an RDNA 3 GPU, which lacks support for many of the high-throughput data sets that RDNA 4 GPUs do. This was confirmed in the "Cyberpunk 2077" test run, where performance was shown dropping from 85 FPS down to 56 FPS using the in-game benchmark tool; while offering image quality improvements. The source link below shows how Virtual-Cobbler-9930 got FSR 4 to work on "Cyberpunk 2077" in depth.”

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/338121/...-gpu-image-quality-gained-but-not-performance
 
I do think this will get better over time. I said this would happen, and it happened. All the guy did was activate something that was implemented into MESA. The command he used was DXIL_SPIRV_CONFIG=wmma_rdna3_workaround . So the question is, who implemented it? Was it Valve?
 
It seem like people started to do it 2 weeks / 1 month ago:
https://discuss.cachyos.org/t/how-to-use-fsr4-on-rdna4-gpus/9004/11
https://www.reddit.com/r/Amd/comments/1kgkc3a/amd_working_on_porting_rdna_4_upscaling_to_rdna_3/

seem a way to run fsr 4 on title that do not have out of the box support as well, message like those: My 7900XT is capable of running FSR4 with about a 4-5ms overhead at 1440p output res, jumps to 12ms+ for 4k output (FSR4 works on RDNA3 on Linux), I would expect a nice little improvement for upping to a 7900XTX, are from a month ago.... running 4-5 time slower than FSR 3 at the time (for the actual upscaling)
 
DukenukemX said:
I do think this will get better over time. I said this would happen, and it happened. All the guy did was activate something that was implemented into MESA. The command he used was DXIL_SPIRV_CONFIG=wmma_rdna3_workaround . So the question is, who implemented it? Was it Valve?
Click to expand...
Correct.. Work done by Georg Lehmann I believe he is more a valve contractor then employee. (not 100% sure though he has been listed as being with valve on many commits going back years in MESA and other projects like gamescope) He has done a lot of work on gamescope such as incorporating FSR1 into it.
The support for FSR4 on other things will improve when Vulkan itself is updated to properly implement FP8. Even for RDNA4 right now its a bit of a work around to make it work on Vulkan.
To be clear I'm not sure who added all the bits, I am sure the work was more then one person. But Valves Georg has for sure been adding out of tree support for FP8, and other hacky things mostly for testing at this point.

https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/DadS...15bd#ee0bc8adbbe3b7fcbc4c9f8f8436b3596b8a2e6b
https://themaister.net/blog/2025/05...pixels-on-linux-through-maniacal-persistence/

Unrelated things that list him as being with Vavle....
https://registry.khronos.org/vulkan/specs/latest/man/html/VK_EXT_depth_bias_control.html
https://github.com/KhronosGroup/Vulkan-Docs/blob/main/appendices/VK_EXT_map_memory_placed.adoc
https://www.phoronix.com/news/Gamescope-AMD-FSR
Contributors
  • Joshua Ashton, VALVE
  • Hans-Kristian Arntzen, VALVE
  • Mike Blumenkrantz, VALVE
  • Georg Lehmann, VALVE
  • Piers Daniell, NVIDIA
  • Lionel Landwerlin, INTEL
  • Tobias Hector, AMD
  • Ricardo Garcia, IGALIA
  • Jan-Harald Fredriksen, ARM
  • Shahbaz Youssefi, GOOGLE
  • Tom Olson, ARM
 
Last edited:
RDNA3 is not officially supported at the moment, but given I already went through the pain of emulating FP8, there’s no reason it cannot work on RDNA3. Given the terrible performance I got in FP16 emulation, I can understand why RDNA3 is not supported though … FSR 4 requires a lot of WMMA brute force to work, and RDNA3’s lesser WMMA grunt is simply not strong enough. Maybe it would work better if a dedicated FP16 model is designed, but that’s not on me to figure out.

would be interesting to see on regular gpu (not just the 7900xt-7900xtx type) if they are able to have something useful
 
ChadD said:
Correct.. Work done by Georg Lehmann I believe he is more a valve contractor then employee. (not 100% sure though he has been listed as being with valve on many commits going back years in MESA and other projects like gamescope) He has done a lot of work on gamescope such as incorporating FSR1 into it.
The support for FSR4 on other things will improve when Vulkan itself is updated to properly implement FP8. Even for RDNA4 right now its a bit of a work around to make it work on Vulkan.
To be clear I'm not sure who added all the bits, I am sure the work was more then one person. But Valves Georg has for sure been adding out of tree support for FP8, and other hacky things mostly for testing at this point.

https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/DadS...15bd#ee0bc8adbbe3b7fcbc4c9f8f8436b3596b8a2e6b
https://themaister.net/blog/2025/05...pixels-on-linux-through-maniacal-persistence/

Unrelated things that list him as being with Vavle....
https://registry.khronos.org/vulkan/specs/latest/man/html/VK_EXT_depth_bias_control.html
https://github.com/KhronosGroup/Vulkan-Docs/blob/main/appendices/VK_EXT_map_memory_placed.adoc
https://www.phoronix.com/news/Gamescope-AMD-FSR
Contributors
  • Joshua Ashton, VALVE
  • Hans-Kristian Arntzen, VALVE
  • Mike Blumenkrantz, VALVE
  • Georg Lehmann, VALVE
  • Piers Daniell, NVIDIA
  • Lionel Landwerlin, INTEL
  • Tobias Hector, AMD
  • Ricardo Garcia, IGALIA
  • Jan-Harald Fredriksen, ARM
  • Shahbaz Youssefi, GOOGLE
  • Tom Olson, ARM
Click to expand...
That's a lot more info than I was expecting. Good job!
 
DukenukemX said:
I do think this will get better over time. I said this would happen, and it happened. All the guy did was activate something that was implemented into MESA. The command he used was DXIL_SPIRV_CONFIG=wmma_rdna3_workaround . So the question is, who implemented it? Was it Valve?
Click to expand...
Amd themselves have hinted at such an implementation on the 7 series hardware. Would make all the sense in the world given the lackluster price/performance ratio of that generation and how much it pissed off their aibs and retail partners who are sitting on tons of unsold stock.

As for why it hasn’t been implemented yet - that kind of makes sense as well. Hopefully AMD is putting all their software resources into FSR4 optimization and implementation for current and upcoming games. FSR3 had very little uptake from AAA titles but hopefully FsR4 will change that. If they can get the devs to include it from day one then the it only helps the case for backward engineering it (or something close) into the older cards.
Above paragraph is mostly speculation other than the fact that FSR4 already has more
Uptake for good reason
 
yinzerniner said:
Amd themselves have hinted at such an implementation on the 7 series hardware. Would make all the sense in the world given the lackluster price/performance ratio of that generation and how much it pissed off their aibs and retail partners who are sitting on tons of unsold stock.

As for why it hasn’t been implemented yet - that kind of makes sense as well. Hopefully AMD is putting all their software resources into FSR4 optimization and implementation for current and upcoming games. FSR3 had very little uptake from AAA titles but hopefully FsR4 will change that. If they can get the devs to include it from day one then the it only helps the case for backward engineering it (or something close) into the older cards.
Above paragraph is mostly speculation other than the fact that FSR4 already has more
Uptake for good reason
Click to expand...
If AMD wants FSR4 on RDNA3 then this method of implementation isn't how they'd do it. This is working by emulating fp16 thru fp8, which is not going to be fast. As far as I know that RDNA3 and RDNA2 cards do have FP16, so why emulate it through FP8? From what I understand, FP16 is not yet implemented into MESA Vulkan. This is a very hacky way to get FSR4 working. Quick Google search gives me mixed results with FP16 implementation for AMD cards on Linux.

The thing that strikes me is why someone went through the trouble to do this? I think Valve isn't happy with the upscaling situation with graphic vendors and maybe trying to find a universal solution. FSR was open source and able to work on any GPU, up until FSR4. This means that FSR is no longer the universal method to do upscaling. Considering how easy it is to replace FSR and DLSS with any upscaler you want, I can see Valve working on a universal upscaler with better image quality than FSR3.1. They could easily inject it just like Optiscaler. We maybe seeing Valve experimenting here.
 
DukenukemX said:
If AMD wants FSR4 on RDNA3 then this method of implementation isn't how they'd do it. This is working by emulating fp16 thru fp8, which is not going to be fast. As far as I know that RDNA3 and RDNA2 cards do have FP16, so why emulate it through FP8? From what I understand, FP16 is not yet implemented into MESA Vulkan. This is a very hacky way to get FSR4 working. Quick Google search gives me mixed results with FP16 implementation for AMD cards on Linux.

The thing that strikes me is why someone went through the trouble to do this? I think Valve isn't happy with the upscaling situation with graphic vendors and maybe trying to find a universal solution. FSR was open source and able to work on any GPU, up until FSR4. This means that FSR is no longer the universal method to do upscaling. Considering how easy it is to replace FSR and DLSS with any upscaler you want, I can see Valve working on a universal upscaler with better image quality than FSR3.1. They could easily inject it just like Optiscaler. We maybe seeing Valve experimenting here.
Click to expand...
Vulkan has BFloat16 it's just very recently been added. FP8 it doesn't officially have. That was the hackery, converting the fp8 to bfloat16. Yes it works, no it doesn't run very well.

AMD will have the same issues on windows of course. RDNA3 just doesn't have FP8 hardware. So it would have to do the same thing and convert FP8 calls to 16.... OR;
You are correct create a FP16 path version of FSR4.

I don't know if AMD is going to bother honestly. Creating a FP16 version of FSR4. Is going to mean some combination of lower image quality or lower performance. If you want = image quality your going to have to do a lot more calculation and make FSR4 pretty slow. If you want it to be equally as fast your going to have to reduce the amount of work its doing which will reduce the image quality. IMO neither option is in AMDs best interest. You don't need gamers with RX 7600 and 7700s... thinking that FSR4 sucks. Hey nvidia gets away with locking new features to new hardware when we know full well there is zero technical reason to do so. In this case there actually is a pretty big technical reason to do so. If nothing else this Linux make it run experiment should prove that too people.... look we can force it to run but here are the trade offs. IMO its find for AMD to just restrict FSR4 to RDNA4+... in a few years it won't matter anymore.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top