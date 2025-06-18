FSR 4 Made to Run on RDNA 3 Radeon RX 7000 GPU, Image Quality Gained

DukenukemX said: If AMD wants FSR4 on RDNA3 then this method of implementation isn't how they'd do it. This is working by emulating fp16 thru fp8, which is not going to be fast. As far as I know that RDNA3 and RDNA2 cards do have FP16, so why emulate it through FP8? From what I understand, FP16 is not yet implemented into MESA Vulkan. This is a very hacky way to get FSR4 working. Quick Google search gives me mixed results with FP16 implementation for AMD cards on Linux.



The thing that strikes me is why someone went through the trouble to do this? I think Valve isn't happy with the upscaling situation with graphic vendors and maybe trying to find a universal solution. FSR was open source and able to work on any GPU, up until FSR4. This means that FSR is no longer the universal method to do upscaling. Considering how easy it is to replace FSR and DLSS with any upscaler you want, I can see Valve working on a universal upscaler with better image quality than FSR3.1. They could easily inject it just like Optiscaler. We maybe seeing Valve experimenting here. Click to expand...

Vulkan has BFloat16 it's just very recently been added. FP8 it doesn't officially have. That was the hackery, converting the fp8 to bfloat16. Yes it works, no it doesn't run very well.AMD will have the same issues on windows of course. RDNA3 just doesn't have FP8 hardware. So it would have to do the same thing and convert FP8 calls to 16.... OR;You are correct create a FP16 path version of FSR4.I don't know if AMD is going to bother honestly. Creating a FP16 version of FSR4. Is going to mean some combination of lower image quality or lower performance. If you want = image quality your going to have to do a lot more calculation and make FSR4 pretty slow. If you want it to be equally as fast your going to have to reduce the amount of work its doing which will reduce the image quality. IMO neither option is in AMDs best interest. You don't need gamers with RX 7600 and 7700s... thinking that FSR4 sucks. Hey nvidia gets away with locking new features to new hardware when we know full well there is zero technical reason to do so. In this case there actually is a pretty big technical reason to do so. If nothing else this Linux make it run experiment should prove that too people.... look we can force it to run but here are the trade offs. IMO its find for AMD to just restrict FSR4 to RDNA4+... in a few years it won't matter anymore.