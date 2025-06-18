FSR 4 Made to Run on RDNA 3 Radeon RX 7000 GPU, Image Quality Gained

erek
“Virtual-Cobbler-9930, a game modder, discovered a method to get FSR 4 to work in games such as "Cyberpunk 2077," a title which didn't even see an official implementation of FSR 3.1. For games to support FSR 4 through patches, it's generally expected of them to have FSR 3.1 support. Virtual-Cobbler-9930 found a way to inject FSR using a tool called OptiScaler, so the FSR 3.1 requirement is no longer necessary. By using a command called "WMMA_RDNA3_WORKAROUND," it is possible to activate FSR 4. It's worth noting, though, that the ML-based upscaler of FSR 4 will begin to bear down heavily on an RDNA 3 GPU, which lacks support for many of the high-throughput data sets that RDNA 4 GPUs do. This was confirmed in the "Cyberpunk 2077" test run, where performance was shown dropping from 85 FPS down to 56 FPS using the in-game benchmark tool; while offering image quality improvements. The source link below shows how Virtual-Cobbler-9930 got FSR 4 to work on "Cyberpunk 2077" in depth.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/338121/...-gpu-image-quality-gained-but-not-performance
