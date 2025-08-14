erek
“The Cannon Pro 2500 W offers 80 Plus Platinum switching efficiency when used with 230 V AC input. Among the protection features offered are over/under voltage, overcurrent, overload, overheat, short-circuit, surge and inrush, and no-load operation protection. Connectors include one 24-pin ATX, three 4+4 pin EPS, four 12V-2x6 each capable of 600 W, eleven 6+2 pin PCIe power, ten SATA power, and six Molex. The PSU is cooled by a 135 mm fluid dynamic bearing fan. The company hasn't confirmed pricing, but says that the PSU is backed by a 3-year warranty.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/339927/fsp-intros-cannon-pro-2500w-atx-3-1-psu
