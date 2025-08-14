  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FSP Intros Cannon Pro 2500W ATX 3.1 PSU

“The Cannon Pro 2500 W offers 80 Plus Platinum switching efficiency when used with 230 V AC input. Among the protection features offered are over/under voltage, overcurrent, overload, overheat, short-circuit, surge and inrush, and no-load operation protection. Connectors include one 24-pin ATX, three 4+4 pin EPS, four 12V-2x6 each capable of 600 W, eleven 6+2 pin PCIe power, ten SATA power, and six Molex. The PSU is cooled by a 135 mm fluid dynamic bearing fan. The company hasn't confirmed pricing, but says that the PSU is backed by a 3-year warranty.”

1755208930652.png

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/339927/fsp-intros-cannon-pro-2500w-atx-3-1-psu
 
